Senate Bill 36 Printer's Number 14

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - atrocities of World War II.

(4) After the war, like many immigrants, Mr. Rosenblum

sought a better life and settled in Philadelphia.

(5) In 1954, Mr. Rosenblum seized the opportunity to own

his own business, establishing Leo's Men's and Boy's Apparel,

which he later moved in the early 1960s to 2705 Germantown

Avenue, the location it still proudly occupies today.

(6) Leo's Men's and Boy's Apparel, now managed by his

son Dave Rosenblum, continues to serve the North Philadelphia

community, maintaining the family legacy and embodying the

vision of its founder.

(7) Leo's is more than a clothing store, it is a

cornerstone of the community, a place where individuals from

all walks of life, ranging from famous R&B groups to local

politicians, come to dress for success and it has also been a

training ground for aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion

designers.

(8) The Rosenblum family has successfully carried on Mr.

Rosenblum's legacy through three generations, ensuring that

his dream lives on and continues to enrich the local

community and its culture.

(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 4005, also

known as Germantown Avenue, from West Lehigh Avenue to West

Somerset Street in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia

County, is designated the Leo Rosenblum Memorial Highway.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to

traffic in both directions on the highway.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20250SB0036PN0014 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30