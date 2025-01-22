Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 33
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
77
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, SAVAL, HUGHES, FONTANA, COMITTA, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for excuses from attending school.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1329 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1329. Excuses from Attending School.--* * *
(f) In addition to the excuses from attending school under
this section, a school district may excuse a student from school
attendance for a maximum of two (2) days each school year
without an excuse.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
