Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 33

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 33 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 77 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, SAVAL, HUGHES, FONTANA, COMITTA, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further providing for excuses from attending school. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1329 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 1329. Excuses from Attending School.--* * * (f) In addition to the excuses from attending school under this section, a school district may excuse a student from school attendance for a maximum of two (2) days each school year without an excuse. Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

