Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,415 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 33

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 33

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

77

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, SAVAL, HUGHES, FONTANA, COMITTA, KEARNEY,

HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for excuses from attending school.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1329 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1329. Excuses from Attending School.--* * *

(f) In addition to the excuses from attending school under

this section, a school district may excuse a student from school

attendance for a maximum of two (2) days each school year

without an excuse.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 33

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more