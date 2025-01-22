Senate Bill 84 Printer's Number 39

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - movable equipment such as desks, chairs, tables, information technology infrastructure, portable physical education equipment, audio-visual equipment and science, family and consumer science, industrial art and business equipment and instructional materials and fixtures such as casework, laboratory equipment, kitchen equipment, auditorium seating and any other special fixtures or equipment required to conduct a particular educational program. * * * "Maintenance costs." The term includes the cost for routine, preventative, predictive and emergent unscheduled tasks and minor repairs required to ensure that a facility functions according to its design and for its expected lifespan. "Nonconstruction costs." The term includes design fees, financing, permitting, construction management fees, legal fees, advertising fees, insurance and equipment. "Operations costs." The term includes the cost for custodial, security and utility services required to keep a facility clean and safe so that occupants are comfortable, healthy and productive, and for the operational services required for a vacant facility or site. * * * "Total project costs." The term includes all of the costs to implement a facility improvement measure, including, but not limited to, construction, site costs and nonconstruction costs. * * * Section 2. Section 2605-J of the act is amended to read: Section 2605-J. [Building] Facilities condition assessments. [(a) Duties of department.-- (1) The department shall develop guidelines for school 20250SB0084PN0039 - 2 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

