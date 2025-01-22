Senate Bill 76 Printer's Number 32

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 32

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

76

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, KEARNEY,

TARTAGLIONE AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in patients,

providing for cultivating cannabis for personal use.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known

as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 511. Cultivating cannabis for personal use.

A patient who is 21 years of age or older and has been a

resident of this Commonwealth for a period of at least 30 days

may cultivate cannabis for personal use subject to the

following:

