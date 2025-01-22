Submit Release
Senate Bill 81 Printer's Number 36

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - suit or liability for any damage, loss, injury, or liability

caused by the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct of

that person. The procurement of insurance of any type by the

Commission shall not in any way compromise or limit the immunity

granted hereunder.

2. The Commission shall defend any member, officer, executive

director, employee, and representative of the Commission in any

civil action seeking to impose liability arising out of any

actual or alleged act, error, or omission that occurred within

the scope of Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities,

or as determined by the Commission that the person against whom

the claim is made had a reasonable basis for believing occurred

within the scope of Commission employment, duties, or

responsibilities; provided that nothing herein shall be

construed to prohibit that person from retaining their own

counsel at their own expense; and provided further, that the

actual or alleged act, error, or omission did not result from

that person's intentional or willful or wanton misconduct.

3. Notwithstanding subsection G.1 of this section, should any

member, officer, executive director, employee, or representative

of the Commission be held liable for the amount of any

settlement or judgment arising out of any actual or alleged act,

error, or omission that occurred within the scope of that

individual's employment, duties, or responsibilities for the

Commission, or that the person to whom that individual is liable

had a reasonable basis for believing occurred within the scope

of the individual's employment, duties, or responsibilities for

the Commission, the Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless

such individual, provided that the actual or alleged act, error,

or omission did not result from the intentional or willful or

