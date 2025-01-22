Senate Bill 86 Printer's Number 41
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 41
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
86
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, SAVAL, HUGHES, FONTANA,
KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," providing for in-State tuition for
undocumented individuals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XX-N
DEVELOPMENT, RELIEF AND EDUCATION
FOR ALIEN MINORS
Section 2001-N. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Education of the
Commonwealth.
