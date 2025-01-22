Senate Bill 86 Printer's Number 41

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 41

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

86

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, SAVAL, HUGHES, FONTANA,

KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," providing for in-State tuition for

undocumented individuals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XX-N

DEVELOPMENT, RELIEF AND EDUCATION

FOR ALIEN MINORS

Section 2001-N. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Education of the

Commonwealth.

