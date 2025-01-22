Senate Bill 91 Printer's Number 46
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - and National Guard members and certain other individuals who
are on Federal or State active military duty who, except as
provided under paragraph (2), are residents of this
Commonwealth who are killed while acting in the performance
of their duties.
(2) A police officer, firefighter, sheriff or deputy
sheriff who is employed in that capacity on a full-time basis
outside this Commonwealth or as a member of a volunteer fire
company located outside of this Commonwealth must have been a
full-time resident of this Commonwealth for a continuous
period of at least three years at the time of their death.
* * *
Section 3. Section 8 of the act is repealed:
[Section 8. Retroactivity.
This act shall be retroactive to January 1, 1976, and the
benefit provided shall be available to qualified children of
police officers, firefighters, correction employees and National
Guard members of this Commonwealth killed in the performance of
their duties since that date. No community college, State-owned
or State-related institution shall reimburse qualified children
for tuition and fees or room and board charges paid between
January 1, 1976, and the effective date of this act.]
Section 4. The amendment of the definitions of
"firefighter," "municipality," "police officer" and "volunteer
fire company" in section 2 and section 3(a) of the act shall
apply retroactively to January 1, 2004, and the benefit provided
shall be available to qualified children of police officers,
firefighters, rescue squad or ambulance service members,
sheriffs and deputy sheriffs killed in the performance of their
duties since that date. A community college, State-owned or
