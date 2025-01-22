Senate Bill 94 Printer's Number 49
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 49
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
94
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO
AND BROWN, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,
No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school
districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in
first class cities, for school district choice and voter
participation, for other school district options and for a
task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;
prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for
installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of
certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;
and making related repeals," in senior citizens property tax
and rent rebate assistance, further providing for
definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "income" in section 1303 of the
act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as
the Taxpayer Relief Act, is amended to read:
Section 1303. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Income." All income from whatever source derived,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.