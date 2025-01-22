Senate Bill 25 Printer's Number 54

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 54

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

25

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, STREET, COLLETT, FONTANA,

LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, KANE, COMITTA AND

BAKER, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An

act relating to the practice of professional nursing;

providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation

and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for

their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such

licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing

penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for

title, for definitions, for State Board of Nursing, for

dietitian-nutritionist license required, for unauthorized

practices and acts not prohibited, for temporary practice

permit, for graduates of schools of other states, territories

or Dominion of Canada, for persons entitled to practice, for

certified registered nurse practitioners and qualifications,

for scope of practice for certified registered nurse

practitioners, for prescriptive authority for certified

registered nurse practitioners, for Drug Review Committee,

for professional liability, for reporting of multiple

licensure, for continuing nursing education, for punishment

for violations, for refusal, suspension or revocation of

licenses, for reinstatement of license and for injunction or

other process; and providing for the expiration of the State

Board of Nursing's power to license certified registered

nurse practitioners.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317,

No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law, is amended to

