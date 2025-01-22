Senate Bill 25 Printer's Number 54
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 54
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
25
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, STREET, COLLETT, FONTANA,
LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, KANE, COMITTA AND
BAKER, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of professional nursing;
providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation
and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for
their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such
licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing
penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for
title, for definitions, for State Board of Nursing, for
dietitian-nutritionist license required, for unauthorized
practices and acts not prohibited, for temporary practice
permit, for graduates of schools of other states, territories
or Dominion of Canada, for persons entitled to practice, for
certified registered nurse practitioners and qualifications,
for scope of practice for certified registered nurse
practitioners, for prescriptive authority for certified
registered nurse practitioners, for Drug Review Committee,
for professional liability, for reporting of multiple
licensure, for continuing nursing education, for punishment
for violations, for refusal, suspension or revocation of
licenses, for reinstatement of license and for injunction or
other process; and providing for the expiration of the State
Board of Nursing's power to license certified registered
nurse practitioners.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317,
No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law, is amended to
