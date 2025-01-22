Senate Bill 98 Printer's Number 53
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (ii) organized on a permanent basis for educational
or aesthetic purposes; and
(iii) owns or utilizes tangible objects, cares for
tangible objects and exhibits tangible objects to the
public on a regular basis.
(2) The term includes a historical society, park,
historic site, historic monument, archive or library.
"Museum records." Documents that are created or held by a
museum in the regular course of business of the museum.
"Property." A tangible or digital object that is in the
custody of a museum and that has intrinsic historical, artistic,
scientific or cultural value.
"Restricted certified mail." Certified mail that carries on
its face, in a conspicuous place where it will not be
obliterated, the endorsement "deliver to addressee only" and for
which the post office provides the mailer with a return receipt
showing the date of delivery, the place of delivery and the
person to whom delivered.
"Unclaimed loaned property." Property:
(1) that is on loan to a museum; and
(2) whose original lender, or any person acting
legitimately on behalf of the lender, has not contacted the
museum for at least 20 years from the beginning date of the
loan of the property, if the loan of the property was for an
indefinite or undetermined period or for at least five years
after the date upon which the loan of the property for the
definite period expired.
Section 5. Museum obligations to lenders.
(a) Recordkeeping for new loaned property.--For property
loaned to a museum on or after the effective date of this
