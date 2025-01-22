Senate Bill 98 Printer's Number 53

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (ii) organized on a permanent basis for educational

or aesthetic purposes; and

(iii) owns or utilizes tangible objects, cares for

tangible objects and exhibits tangible objects to the

public on a regular basis.

(2) The term includes a historical society, park,

historic site, historic monument, archive or library.

"Museum records." Documents that are created or held by a

museum in the regular course of business of the museum.

"Property." A tangible or digital object that is in the

custody of a museum and that has intrinsic historical, artistic,

scientific or cultural value.

"Restricted certified mail." Certified mail that carries on

its face, in a conspicuous place where it will not be

obliterated, the endorsement "deliver to addressee only" and for

which the post office provides the mailer with a return receipt

showing the date of delivery, the place of delivery and the

person to whom delivered.

"Unclaimed loaned property." Property:

(1) that is on loan to a museum; and

(2) whose original lender, or any person acting

legitimately on behalf of the lender, has not contacted the

museum for at least 20 years from the beginning date of the

loan of the property, if the loan of the property was for an

indefinite or undetermined period or for at least five years

after the date upon which the loan of the property for the

definite period expired.

Section 5. Museum obligations to lenders.

(a) Recordkeeping for new loaned property.--For property

loaned to a museum on or after the effective date of this

