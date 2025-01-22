Senate Bill 97 Printer's Number 52

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - of financial interests).]

"Gift." [As defined in section 13A03 (relating to

definitions).] Money, virtual currency or a thing of value

received, other than income, for which a consideration of equal

or greater value is not received. The term shall not include the

following:

(1) A gift from a person other than a principal or

lobbyist that is valued at $50 or less. Gifts under this

paragraph shall be limited to $250 annually.

(2) A political contribution reported in accordance with

law.

(3) A gift from a parent, sibling, spouse, child,

stepchild, stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent, grandchild,

parent-in-law , sibling-in-law or other close relative when

the circumstances make it clear that the motivation for the

action was a personal or family relationship, including an

invitation to attend a personal or family social event.

(4) A devise, bequest, intestate estate distribution or

principal distribution of a trust.

(5) A gift available to the public or offered to members

of a group or class in which membership is not related to

being a public official or public employee.

(6) An award or prize given to competitors in any

contest or event open to the public, including a random

drawing.

(7) An award, plaque and other ceremonial item valued at

$100 or less that is publicly presented or intended to be

publicly presented in recognition of public service of the

type customarily bestowed at similar ceremonies or that are

