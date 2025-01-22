Senate Bill 105 Printer's Number 58

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 58

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

105

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, BROWN AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for advertising.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1638(a) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 1638. Advertising.--

(a) Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose

of financing communications expressly advocating the election or

defeat of a candidate, or ballot questions, through any

broadcasting station, newspaper, magazine, outdoor advertising

facility, direct mailing, or any other type of general public

