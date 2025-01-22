Senate Bill 105 Printer's Number 58
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 58
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
105
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, BROWN AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for advertising.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1638(a) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 1638. Advertising.--
(a) Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose
of financing communications expressly advocating the election or
defeat of a candidate, or ballot questions, through any
broadcasting station, newspaper, magazine, outdoor advertising
facility, direct mailing, or any other type of general public
