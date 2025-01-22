Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 59
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 59
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
106
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA AND
HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy
awareness program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.
(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish
a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness
program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to
comply with all of the following:
(1) Prominently display a poster developed by the
Department of Health under subsection (b) in the staff area
that provides information on food allergy awareness.
(2) Include on a food menu a notice to a customer of the
customer's obligation to inform a server about the customer's
food allergy.
