Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 59

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 59 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 106 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA AND HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy awareness program. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program. (a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to comply with all of the following: (1) Prominently display a poster developed by the Department of Health under subsection (b) in the staff area that provides information on food allergy awareness. (2) Include on a food menu a notice to a customer of the customer's obligation to inform a server about the customer's food allergy. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

