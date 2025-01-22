Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,453 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 59

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 59

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

106

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA AND

HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy

awareness program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.

(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish

a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness

program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to

comply with all of the following:

(1) Prominently display a poster developed by the

Department of Health under subsection (b) in the staff area

that provides information on food allergy awareness.

(2) Include on a food menu a notice to a customer of the

customer's obligation to inform a server about the customer's

food allergy.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 59

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more