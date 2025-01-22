Senate Bill 108 Printer's Number 61

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 61 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 108 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROTHMAN, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in retail food facility safety, further providing for license required. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5703(b)(2) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subparagraphs to read: § 5703. License required. * * * (b) Exempt retail food facilities.-- * * * (2) A licensor shall exempt the following retail food facilities from the license requirements of this section: * * * (iv) A retail food facility owned by a charitable nonprofit entity that operates on no more than 12 days each calendar year. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.