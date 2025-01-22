Submit Release
Senate Bill 108 Printer's Number 61

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 61

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

108

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROTHMAN, J. WARD AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in retail food facility safety, further providing

for license required.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5703(b)(2) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subparagraphs to

read:

§ 5703. License required.

* * *

(b) Exempt retail food facilities.--

* * *

(2) A licensor shall exempt the following retail food

facilities from the license requirements of this section:

* * *

(iv) A retail food facility owned by a charitable

nonprofit entity that operates on no more than 12 days

each calendar year.

