Senate Bill 113 Printer's Number 64

investigation.

(6) The complete interrogation shall be recorded with

audio, including recess periods. A copy of the record shall

be made available to the employee or the employee's counsel

or representative, upon request, without cost.

(7) The employee under interrogation shall have the

right to be represented by counsel or other representative as

provided by existing Federal and State law.

(8) An employee may not be compelled to submit to a

polygraph examination. No disciplinary action or other

recrimination may be taken against an employee for refusing

to submit to a polygraph examination. No testimony or

evidence shall be admissible at a subsequent hearing, trial

or proceeding, judicial or administrative, to the effect that

the employee refused to take a polygraph examination.

(9) An employee may not be subjected to or threatened

with adverse employment action as a result of the exercise of

the rights afforded to employees under this act.

(10) An employee may not be required to disclose greater

information as to property, income, assets, source of income,

debts or personal or domestic expenditures, including those

of any member of the employee's family or household, than the

principal elected officials of the department are required to

disclose, unless the nature of the investigation necessitates

the disclosure of the information and the information is

obtained under proper legal procedures.

Section 5. Impact of collective bargaining agreements.

(a) Additional rights.--

(1) If there is a conflict between an existing

collective bargaining agreement and the rights and coverage

