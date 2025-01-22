Senate Bill 113 Printer's Number 64
(6) The complete interrogation shall be recorded with
audio, including recess periods. A copy of the record shall
be made available to the employee or the employee's counsel
or representative, upon request, without cost.
(7) The employee under interrogation shall have the
right to be represented by counsel or other representative as
provided by existing Federal and State law.
(8) An employee may not be compelled to submit to a
polygraph examination. No disciplinary action or other
recrimination may be taken against an employee for refusing
to submit to a polygraph examination. No testimony or
evidence shall be admissible at a subsequent hearing, trial
or proceeding, judicial or administrative, to the effect that
the employee refused to take a polygraph examination.
(9) An employee may not be subjected to or threatened
with adverse employment action as a result of the exercise of
the rights afforded to employees under this act.
(10) An employee may not be required to disclose greater
information as to property, income, assets, source of income,
debts or personal or domestic expenditures, including those
of any member of the employee's family or household, than the
principal elected officials of the department are required to
disclose, unless the nature of the investigation necessitates
the disclosure of the information and the information is
obtained under proper legal procedures.
Section 5. Impact of collective bargaining agreements.
(a) Additional rights.--
(1) If there is a conflict between an existing
collective bargaining agreement and the rights and coverage
