Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 75

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 75

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

126

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-

HILL, COSTA, ARGALL, J. WARD AND BROWN, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing

for special provisions applicable to 2025-2026 school year.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 135. Special Provisions Applicable to 2025-2026

School Year.--(a) Any university located in this Commonwealth

which authorizes, facilitates, provides for or otherwise

supports any event promoting antisemitism on the university

campus may not receive any source of funding from the

Commonwealth for the academic school year in which the

antisemitic event under this section occurs.

(b) A university which has received any source of funding

prior to the date on which the university authorized,

