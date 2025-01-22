Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 75
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 75
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
126
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-
HILL, COSTA, ARGALL, J. WARD AND BROWN, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing
for special provisions applicable to 2025-2026 school year.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 135. Special Provisions Applicable to 2025-2026
School Year.--(a) Any university located in this Commonwealth
which authorizes, facilitates, provides for or otherwise
supports any event promoting antisemitism on the university
campus may not receive any source of funding from the
Commonwealth for the academic school year in which the
antisemitic event under this section occurs.
(b) A university which has received any source of funding
prior to the date on which the university authorized,
