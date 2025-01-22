Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 80
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - service under conditions other than dishonorable, shall be
exempt from the payment of all real property taxes upon the
residence occupied by the said citizens and residents of this
Commonwealth imposed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or any
of its political subdivisions if, as a result of military
service, they are blind, paraplegic or double or quadruple
amputees or have a service-connected disability declared, rated
or compensated by the United States [Veterans Administration]
Department of Veterans Affairs or its successor to be [a total
or] 100% [permanent disability] permanent and totally disabled,
and if the State Veterans' Commission determines that such
persons are in need of the tax exemptions [granted herein.]
based on the economic circumstances that exist at the member's
place of residence. The exemption shall apply to the primary
residence even if the eligible veteran resides at a long-term
care facility until the eligible veteran no longer retains
ownership of the residence. Compensation received by the member
for an injury due to service as indicated in this section may
not be considered by the State Veterans' Commission. This
exemption shall be extended to the unmarried surviving spouse
upon the death of an eligible veteran and to the surviving
spouse of a member of the armed forces of the United States,
including a reserve component or National Guard, who was killed
in action and died as a result of injuries received while in
active service in a written finding, provided that the State
Veterans' Commission determines that such person is in need of
the exemption.
(d) The unmarried surviving spouse, upon the death of an
eligible veteran or whose spouse was killed in the line of duty,
becomes missing in action, presumed dead, becomes a prisoner of
20250SB0133PN0080 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.