Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,413 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 80

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - service under conditions other than dishonorable, shall be

exempt from the payment of all real property taxes upon the

residence occupied by the said citizens and residents of this

Commonwealth imposed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or any

of its political subdivisions if, as a result of military

service, they are blind, paraplegic or double or quadruple

amputees or have a service-connected disability declared, rated

or compensated by the United States [Veterans Administration]

Department of Veterans Affairs or its successor to be [a total

or] 100% [permanent disability] permanent and totally disabled,

and if the State Veterans' Commission determines that such

persons are in need of the tax exemptions [granted herein.]

based on the economic circumstances that exist at the member's

place of residence. The exemption shall apply to the primary

residence even if the eligible veteran resides at a long-term

care facility until the eligible veteran no longer retains

ownership of the residence. Compensation received by the member

for an injury due to service as indicated in this section may

not be considered by the State Veterans' Commission. This

exemption shall be extended to the unmarried surviving spouse

upon the death of an eligible veteran and to the surviving

spouse of a member of the armed forces of the United States,

including a reserve component or National Guard, who was killed

in action and died as a result of injuries received while in

active service in a written finding, provided that the State

Veterans' Commission determines that such person is in need of

the exemption.

(d) The unmarried surviving spouse, upon the death of an

eligible veteran or whose spouse was killed in the line of duty,

becomes missing in action, presumed dead, becomes a prisoner of

20250SB0133PN0080 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 80

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more