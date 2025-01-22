Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 78

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - Adjutant General's designee, who shall serve ex officio. [Twelve

of the members shall be appointed by the Governor from a list of

nominations submitted to the Adjutant General by the

Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council.] The following shall apply:

(1) Ten of the members shall be appointed by the

Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant

General by the Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council. Appointees

under this paragraph shall be veterans from the local

community of the veterans' home.

(2) Three of the members shall be appointed by the

Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant

General by current residents of the veterans' home and shall

include a family member of a current or former resident of

the veterans' home.

(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the

President pro tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one

member from their respective bodies to serve on each council.

[The remaining member on the advisory council shall be

selected by the residents of the veterans' homes.]

(4) The department shall designate a subject matter

expert to attend each advisory council's meeting to provide

input on the resident care, management, operations and

compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.

(b) Term of office and officers.--

(1) Each member of the councils appointed from the

General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General

Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),

the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a

term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members

selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three

