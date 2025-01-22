Senate Bill 137 Printer's Number 83
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 83
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
137
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA, HUGHES,
STREET AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in entertainment production tax credit, further
providing for limitations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1716-D(a) introductory paragraph of the
act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code
of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 1716-D. Limitations.
(a) Cap.--Except for tax credits reissued under section
1716.1-D, in no case shall the aggregate amount of tax credits
awarded in any fiscal year under this subarticle exceed
[$100,000,000] $125,000,000. The department may, in its
discretion, award in one fiscal year up to:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.