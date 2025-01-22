Senate Bill 137 Printer's Number 83

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 83

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

137

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA, HUGHES,

STREET AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in entertainment production tax credit, further

providing for limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1716-D(a) introductory paragraph of the

act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code

of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 1716-D. Limitations.

(a) Cap.--Except for tax credits reissued under section

1716.1-D, in no case shall the aggregate amount of tax credits

awarded in any fiscal year under this subarticle exceed

[$100,000,000] $125,000,000. The department may, in its

discretion, award in one fiscal year up to:

