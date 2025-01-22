Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 87
radio or television programming and employs individuals under an
agreement to perform service relating to the transmission. The
term includes a television station or network, radio station,
cable station or network, Internet or satellite-based service,
new media, interactive media or any method that transmits or
otherwise offers news, weather, traffic, sports or entertainment
reports or programming.
"Separating event." A broadcast employee's voluntary or
involuntary discontinuance of employment with an employer.
Section 3. Prohibition.
A covenant not to compete is deemed contrary to public policy
and is void and unenforceable to the extent the covenant not to
compete restricts:
(1) Movement of a broadcast employee to a new employer.
(2) A broadcast employee from performing services to an
employer within a geographic area.
Section 4. Nonwaiver.
A purported waiver of the prohibition in section 3 of this
act shall be void and unenforceable.
Section 5. Construction.
Nothing in this act shall be construed to:
(1) Limit the period of time for which a party may agree
to maintain information as confidential or as a trade secret.
(2) Limit the geographic area within which the
information must be kept confidential or as a trade secret.
Section 6. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
