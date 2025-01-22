Submit Release
Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 92

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 92

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

145

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA AND

STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),

entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of

certain public officials including justices and judges of

Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of

the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia

Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the

Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor

General, the Attorney General and certain other State

officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members

of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent

acts," further providing for members of the General Assembly.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(d) and (d.1) of the act of September

30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public Official

Compensation Law, are amended to read:

Section 4. Members of the General Assembly.

* * *

(d) Subsequent annual cost-of-living adjustment for

members.--

(1) Except as provided under [paragraph] paragraphs (2)

and (3), for the 12-month period beginning December 1, 1997,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 92

