Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 92
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 92
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
145
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA AND
STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),
entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of
certain public officials including justices and judges of
Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of
the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia
Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the
Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor
General, the Attorney General and certain other State
officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members
of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent
acts," further providing for members of the General Assembly.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(d) and (d.1) of the act of September
30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public Official
Compensation Law, are amended to read:
Section 4. Members of the General Assembly.
* * *
(d) Subsequent annual cost-of-living adjustment for
members.--
(1) Except as provided under [paragraph] paragraphs (2)
and (3), for the 12-month period beginning December 1, 1997,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.