Senate Bill 148 Printer's Number 95
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - following reasons for obtaining a firearm license shall be set
forth in the application: self-defense, employment, hunting and
fishing, target shooting, gun collecting or another proper
reason. The application form shall be dated and signed by the
applicant and shall contain the following statement:
I have never been convicted of a crime that prohibits me
from possessing or acquiring a firearm under Federal or
State law. I am of sound mind and have never been
committed to a mental institution. I have successfully
completed a firearms safety course as required by law. I
hereby certify that the statements contained herein are
true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.
I understand that, if I knowingly make any false
statements herein, I am subject to penalties prescribed
by law. I authorize the sheriff, or his designee, or, in
the case of first class cities, the chief or head of the
police department, or his designee, to inspect only those
records or documents relevant to information required for
this application. If I am issued a license and knowingly
become ineligible to legally possess or acquire firearms,
I will promptly notify the sheriff of the county in which
I reside or, if I reside in a city of the first class,
the chief of police of that city.
* * *
(e) Issuance of license.--
(1) A license to carry a firearm shall be for the
purpose of carrying a firearm concealed on or about one's
person or in a vehicle and shall be issued if, after an
investigation not to exceed 45 days, it appears that the
applicant is an individual concerning whom no good cause
