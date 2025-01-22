Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 103
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 103
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
153
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,
further providing for ineligibility for compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402(a) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended to read:
Section 402. Ineligibility for Compensation.--An employe
shall be ineligible for compensation for any week--
(a) In which his unemployment is due to failure, without
good cause, either to apply for suitable work at such time and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.