Government Communications invites media to apply for media accreditation for Cabinet Lekgotla opening

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media to apply for accreditation for the opening of the Cabinet Lekgotla on 29 January 2025.

The Cabinet Lekgotla will take place on 29 to 30 January 2025 at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, in Pretoria.  

Members of the media wishing to cover the opening of the Cabinet Lekgotla are kindly requested to send their personal details for accreditation to vanessam@gcis.gov.za  by not later than 13h00 on Monday, 27 January 2025.

The following details are required:

  • Name & Surname
  • Media Organisation
  • ID Number/Passport
  • Mobile number 
  • Email address

Please note, access to the venue will only be granted to those whose names appear on the RSVP list. A positive form of identification – ID/Driving License/Passport and press card will be required.

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa
GCIS Acting Director-General 
Cell: 083 653 7485

