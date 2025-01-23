MEC David Maynier on tolerating intimidation of schools by political parties

At the start of the school year, our schools are receiving a large number of visitors to schools, and it is important that these visitors all comply with the law.

Section 3(7) of the South African Schools Act states:

Any person who, unlawfully and intentionally interrupts, disturbs or hinders any official educational activity of a school, or hinders or obstructs any school in the performance of the school's official educational activities, is guilty of an offence and liable, on conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or to both a fine and such imprisonment.

Under no circumstances will we tolerate threats to “shut down” schools or any actions that disrupt schooling. Such actions are a violation of our children’s right to basic education, and serve only the interests of the individuals threatening this action.

In addition, Section 33A of the South African Schools Act, and Section 46B the Western Cape Provincial School Education Act, prohibit the wearing of political clothing and logos on school property.

Under no circumstances may individuals wearing party political clothing or logos – including on accessories like ties and scarves – be allowed on the school property during school hours.

Unfortunately, we have become aware of numerous instances of individuals entering school property wearing party logos on their clothing, or attempting to enter wearing these items.

We also have instances where individuals wearing these items have accompanied public representatives on visits to schools.

Public representatives are indeed allowed to conduct visits to our schools, and it is generally considered courtesy to inform the Ministry of an intended visit.

This does not, however, excuse public representatives, political party members or anyone else from intimidating behaviour at our schools.

We appeal to political parties to respect the law, to put the best interests of our children first, and to work with us to deliver quality education in the Western Cape.

