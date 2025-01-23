Digital Logistics Market to exceed USD 160.1 Billion by 2032, driven by automation and AI integration.

The Digital Logistics Market is growing rapidly due to higher automation demand, online shopping trends, and major technological advancements.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Logistics Market size was USD 29.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 160.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3605 Keyplayers:Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Honeywell, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Intel, HCL Technologies, Blue Yonder, HCL Technologies Limited, AT&T, Cloud Logistics, Infosys, Eurotech S.P.A, ORBCOMM, Freightgate, WebXpress, Logisuite, ICAT Logistics, Magaya, Hexaware, Tech Mahindra, AdvantechRapid Growth in Digital Logistics Driven by AI, Automation, and IoTThe digital logistics market is expanding rapidly, fueled by automation, online shopping, and technological advancements. Generative AI is changing logistics through automation and supply chain optimization, which enhances customer service and operational efficiency. IoT provides real-time tracking of goods, vehicles, and inventory, thus increasing visibility and reducing risks. Cloud-based solutions are also advancing logistics by automating supply chain management. The demand for faster deliveries, better transportation management, and supply chain transparency continues to grow, further accelerating the adoption of digital logistics solutions, especially in e-commerce and post-pandemic operations.Segment AnalysisBy FunctionThe Transportation management segment holds the largest market share, with more than 38% in 2023. The increasing demand in the logistics industry for efficient transportation is being triggered by global expansion and e-commerce. These require streamlined cost-effective transportation solutions. Digital solutions help businesses upgrade their supply chain operation by using analytics and automation in data.Labor management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The growing necessity for workforce efficiency along with the adoption of mobile interfaces and gamification strategies has enabled this growth. Technologies such as customizable dashboards and performance-tracking tools enable businesses to monitor and optimize labor productivity.By Deployment ModeIn 2023, the on-premises segment dominated the digital logistics market, capturing over 71% of the revenue share. This growth is because organizations require total control over their logistics operations and administrative access to their systems. Solutions on premises provide greater security, customization, and direct management and monitoring of logistics processes for better performance.The cloud-based deployment model is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment model is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud solutions provide businesses with greater flexibility, improved backup capabilities, and enhanced resilience, which are crucial in today's rapidly evolving logistics landscape. In addition, developed economies such as the United States and Canada have heavily invested in digital logistics solutions, which are essential for maintaining their advanced commercial transportation and logistics sectors.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2032. Digital logistics technologies are gaining rapid traction among countries such as China and India to enhance operational efficiency and simplify processes. In China, digital tools are becoming the future for the logistics sector in the context of better management of the supply chain, and in India, its national logistics policy will focus on bringing down logistics costs to make the business environment globally competitive. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2032. Digital logistics technologies are gaining rapid traction among countries such as China and India to enhance operational efficiency and simplify processes. In China, digital tools are becoming the future for the logistics sector in the context of better management of the supply chain, and in India, its national logistics policy will focus on bringing down logistics costs to make the business environment globally competitive. ULIP, the "Make in India," and "Digital India" campaigns are sure to change the landscape of logistics in India.

Recent Developments
In June 2023, Amazon announced a $1.2 billion investment in its logistics network, which includes the construction of new warehouses and distribution centers across the United States to enhance operational efficiency.

In May 2023, UPS acquired TForce Freight, a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) services, enabling UPS to expand its presence in the growing LTL market segment of the logistics industry. 