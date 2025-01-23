New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 / FIPO x2 / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5000365

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Farm Road, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION(s):

-DUI #2

-FIPO x2

-DLS

ACCUSED: Dean Bushee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/22/25 at approximately 1856 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a reported family fight on Hunt Farm Road. While investigating Troopers detected indicators of impairment from Dean Bushey (27). During the course of the investigation Bushee provided Troopers with false and misleading information. Bushee was found to have operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Bushee refused to be screened and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bushee was released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.