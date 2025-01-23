Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December and the whole year of 2024

MACAU, January 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 2,103,000 in 2024, an uplift of 63.8% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4%; number of guests increased by 6.4% to 14,433,000, and their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.

In 2024, number of inbound package tour visitors surged by 63.8% year-on-year to 2,103,000, with those from mainland China increasing by 57.1% to 1,867,000. In addition, international tour visitors soared by 157% to 204,000; those from the Republic of Korea (91,000) and India (24,000) leapt by 226.4% and 302.2% respectively.

In 2024, a total of 583,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 39.1% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 87% year-on-year to 215,000, with 193,000 of them going to mainland China.

In December 2024, there were 189,000 inbound package tour visitors, up by 13.1% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 9.5% year-on-year to 163,000. Besides, international tour visitors spiked by 50% to 22,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (11,000) and Thailand (3,000) soaring by 86.5% and 83.4% respectively. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 10.4% year-on-year to 59,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours increased by 4.8% to 23,000.

There were 146 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of 2024, an increase of 4 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 7.8% to 43,000. In 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4%; the rates for 5-star (88.6%), 4-star (82.3%) and 3-star hotels (83.8%) showed respective growth of 6.1 percentage points, 3.1 percentage points and 3 percentage points.

In 2024, number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 6.4% year-on-year to 14,433,000. International guests (1,108,000) surged by 57.4% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (321,000) jumped by 100.8%, and those from Malaysia (87,000), Japan (81,000), India (73,000) and Singapore (68,000) went up by 53.4%, 49.1%, 97.2% and 24.1% respectively.

In December 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 89.9%. Total number of guests decreased by 9.6% year-on-year to 1,194,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.