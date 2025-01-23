Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December and the whole year of 2024
MACAU, January 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 2,103,000 in 2024, an uplift of 63.8% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4%; number of guests increased by 6.4% to 14,433,000, and their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.
In 2024, number of inbound package tour visitors surged by 63.8% year-on-year to 2,103,000, with those from mainland China increasing by 57.1% to 1,867,000. In addition, international tour visitors soared by 157% to 204,000; those from the Republic of Korea (91,000) and India (24,000) leapt by 226.4% and 302.2% respectively.
In 2024, a total of 583,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 39.1% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 87% year-on-year to 215,000, with 193,000 of them going to mainland China.
In December 2024, there were 189,000 inbound package tour visitors, up by 13.1% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 9.5% year-on-year to 163,000. Besides, international tour visitors spiked by 50% to 22,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (11,000) and Thailand (3,000) soaring by 86.5% and 83.4% respectively. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 10.4% year-on-year to 59,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours increased by 4.8% to 23,000.
There were 146 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of 2024, an increase of 4 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 7.8% to 43,000. In 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4%; the rates for 5-star (88.6%), 4-star (82.3%) and 3-star hotels (83.8%) showed respective growth of 6.1 percentage points, 3.1 percentage points and 3 percentage points.
In 2024, number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 6.4% year-on-year to 14,433,000. International guests (1,108,000) surged by 57.4% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (321,000) jumped by 100.8%, and those from Malaysia (87,000), Japan (81,000), India (73,000) and Singapore (68,000) went up by 53.4%, 49.1%, 97.2% and 24.1% respectively.
In December 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 89.9%. Total number of guests decreased by 9.6% year-on-year to 1,194,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.