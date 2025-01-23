Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2024 Distributions

Submit Release
HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2024 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2024. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI
CUSIP 22822V101

Record Date Payable Date Cash
Distribution
(per share)		 Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share) 		Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)* 		Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)* 		Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
3/15/2024 3/28/2024 $1.565000 $0.884582 $0.018596 $0.865986 $0.680418
6/14/2024 6/28/2024 $1.565000 $0.884582 $0.018596 $0.865986 $0.680418
9/13/2024 9/30/2024 $1.565000 $0.884582 $0.018596 $0.865986 $0.680418
12/13/2024 12/31/2024 $1.565000 $0.884582 $0.018596 $0.865986 $0.680418

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2024, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP Corp. Fin & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050

