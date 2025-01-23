BioAge Labs, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. March 10, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIOA) investors of a class action representing investors purchased or otherwise acquired BioAge securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 26, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). BioAge investors have until March 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Complaint alleges that on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced the discontinuation of its ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns related to elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. The Complaint further claims that this announcement was unexpected, as BioAge had emphasized azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs during its IPO less than three months earlier. Following the news, BioAge’s stock price dropped from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

