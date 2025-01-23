Disposable Face Mask Market Size to Hit USD 94.38 billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 26.5% | Straits Research

The global disposable face mask market size was valued at USD 11.38 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 14.39 billion in 2025 to USD 94.38 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A face mask that is disposable and worn by healthcare professionals inhibits direct airflow into and out of respiratory orifices (such as the nose and mouth) by acting as a mechanical barrier. Several names, including a surgical mask, process mask, or medical face mask, frequently refer to it. Infections and other aerosolized contaminants can be shared between the user and those close by due to coughing, sneezing, forceful exhalation, accidentally spitting while talking, and other respiratory activities. Surgical masks go by many other titles, such as isolation, dentistry, or medical procedure masks.

Even though some viruses and germs can be filtered out by the material used to produce surgical masks by catching the aerosol in breathing air, these masks only provide a small amount of protection from airborne infections because of the frequently loose fit between the edges of the mask and the wearer's face. Contrary to filtering respirators, which are more airtight and designed to protect against finer airborne particles, such as those constructed to the American N95 standard, surgical masks are not designed to filter out airborne particles. Disposable face masks are widely used in the healthcare sector. These multi-layered masks are frequently made of non-woven fabric. They protect healthcare workers from harmful viruses or pathogens that ill or infected people may transfer through aerosols, mouthwash, body fluids, or blood. Masks act as a protective barrier and help lessen or completely eradicate the chance of patient and healthcare worker cross-contamination.

Market Dynamics

Rising Global Production Capacity Drives the Global Market

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there is a significant need for disposable face masks worldwide. Due to the product's rapidly increasing global demand, which has surpassed supply, many market players have boosted output. This is done to satisfy the expanding demand for disposable face masks across the globe. China has boosted the production of disposable face masks since the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Chinese government, China produced an astounding 115 million disposable face masks daily by the end of February 2020, up from just 10 million at the start of the month. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand for disposable face masks, which increased production capacity. Due to China's expanding need for disposable face masks, many companies have constructed brand-new factories there. The imbalance between supply and demand has widened due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market will, however, shortly benefit from the quick rise in global disposable face mask production capacities.

Sustainable Space Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The global market for disposable face masks may offer manufacturers in the sustainable sector lucrative business opportunities. The demand for disposable face masks made from sustainable materials is anticipated to rise over the projected timeframe, particularly in Asian markets like India and China. This is because more people are aware of the negative environmental effects of producing and consuming plastics or plastic substitutes. To improve their brand’s reputation, manufacturers may concentrate on the lucrative market of design innovation. Regarding function, disposable face masks do not offer many possibilities for product innovation. However, there is substantial financial potential when it comes to design innovation. Given the increased demand for inventively created disposable face masks, some manufacturers have recently focused on enhancing these masks' aesthetic appeal.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global disposable face mask market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 30.6% over the forecast period. The industrial and medical sectors of the region frequently employ disposable face masks. In the healthcare sector, disposable masks are frequently used during operations, dental cleanings, animal care and veterinary procedures, and OPD appointments. These masks act as a barrier, reducing the risk of contracting an illness from other people or the environment. Disposable face mask demand has also been fueled by the new coronavirus's widespread effects in the region. As of April 21, 2020, there were more than 7.5 lakh cases nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increased demand for these masks has also prompted several small and medium-sized producers to enter the market.

Additionally, increasing government spending and streamlining the paperwork for face mask production right away will significantly help the area market grow. For instance, the U.S. government recently approved an emergency budget package totaling USD 8.3 million to support regional virus-prevention efforts.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. The rapid spread of the pandemic has led to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the region, which has increased the demand for protective masks, notably disposable face masks. As of April 23, 2020, Europe had reported more than 11 lakh COVID-19 cases. According to research by Keepa, a company that monitors Amazon prices, a generic packet of disposable face masks is currently being offered for approximately USD 15, over four times the actual cost.

In addition, the price of branded goods has significantly increased in the region. For example, starting at the end of January 2020, the price of a box of 20 particulate respirators from 3M increased by over fourfold, from USD 17 to USD 70. The governments have also relaxed several restrictions on the production of masks in the area and encouraged citizens to cover their faces in public, which has stimulated the growth of numerous new enterprises. For instance, the Finnish fashion brand R-Collection began producing a variety of face masks in March 2020 for consumers and medical experts. It is projected that the region's growing industrial sector will have a beneficial impact on market expansion.

Key Highlights

The global disposable face mask market size was valued at USD 7.11 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 58.94 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

. It is estimated to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on the product, the global disposable face mask market is bifurcated into protective masks, dust masks, and non-woven masks. The protective mask segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global disposable face mask market is bifurcated into industrial and personal. The industrial segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global disposable face mask market is bifurcated online and offline. The offline segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 25.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global disposable face mask market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 30.6% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Honeywell International Inc 3M Kimberly Clark Worldwide Nexera Medical Kowa Company Ltd SAS Safety Corp The Gerson Company DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO. LTD Prestige Ameritech

Recent Developments

In June 2021, KARAM Industries released a 3-ply surgical face mask that is IS-certified. The release of a new product marks KARAM's entry into the surgical mask market. Comfort and complete protection are guaranteed with the certified K-Air mask from KARAM+.

Segmentation

By Product

Protective Masks

Dust Masks

Non-woven Masks

By Applications

Personal

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

