State Continues to Monitor and Prevent HPAI Detections

New York State continues to take proactive measures through monitoring and encouraged testing to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and facilitate early detection, particularly as the State continues to see HPAI in the wild bird population. Just last week, Putnam County Department of Health announced a detection of HPAI in a wild goose found in Brewster. In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Veterinary Services Laboratories has recently confirmed the presence of HPAI in a poultry farm in Suffolk County. The State is reminding commercial and hobby poultry farmers to increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease. The State is also reminding the public that the risk to humans is low.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “These detections are always going to be concerning, but we will continue to do all we can to safeguard our state’s flocks and livestock. The protocols we have in place, and continue to update, for early detection in poultry and livestock are working, helping us to identify cases and deploy resources to help. We encourage everyone who keeps poultry to be vigilant about minimizing their birds’ exposure to the virus and to wild bird populations and practice good biosecurity measures.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While there is no immediate threat to public health and no known cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in humans in New York State, I urge everyone who has regular contact with livestock and wild birds to remain vigilant and take precautions by wearing personal protective equipment when you’re in contact with these animals. We will continue to work closely with the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Department of Environmental Conservation and our local county health departments to monitor these detections in livestock and poultry as we continue to prepare for any potential risks to public health and safety.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC is working closely with State and federal partners to reduce the spread of HPAI. We encourage the public to report unusual wildlife mortalities to their local DEC regional office. People should avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry, especially waterfowl and raptors. DEC also advises hunters not to harvest sick or dead animals and to wear gloves when processing game.”

In both recent cases, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) is working closely with USDA APHIS on a joint incident response. As part of existing avian influenza response plans, AGM and USDA are also working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around Suffolk County farm. While no birds from the affected flock will enter the food supply, as a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

The New York State Department of Health is also reminding the public that this recent HPAI detection does not present an immediate public health concern. The State Department of Health is providing guidance and resources to the local health departments responding to these two situations. Individuals who may have had contact with infected birds are being monitored for symptoms and will be evaluated for avian flu if any become sick. The State Health Department is also providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to use in protecting farmworkers to reduce spread in animal populations and ensure reduced chance of spread in human cases and in the community.

The Department encourages those involved in poultry production to take extra steps to prevent their flocks from becoming infected. All poultry producers, from small backyard to large commercial operations, should review their biosecurity plans and take precautions to protect their birds. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s “Defend the Flock” website.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time, particularly as the State continues to see HPAI detections in wild bird populations.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, please contact AGM’s Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

HPAI in Dairy Cattle

AGM recently announced that it is implementing new testing initiatives on dairy farms as part of its aggressive, proactive response to the outbreak of HPAI in livestock in other states. Working in close collaboration with federal partners, including USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, FDA, and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, and state partners, including the New York State Department of Health, this enhanced testing strategy is part of the State’s effort to protect animal and human health and prevent the transmission of HPAI in livestock in New York State. While there have been no detections of HPAI in livestock in New York to date, the State's comprehensive approach is aimed at ensuring the state remains free of HPAI and facilitating early detection.

In addition to the new testing initiative, New York State has taken multiple preventative measures to prevent the spread of HPAI and protect animal and human health since the first detection of HPAI in dairy cattle in Texas in March 2024. In April, June, and August 2024, the Department issued orders on import requirements for dairy cattle coming into New York as well as testing requirements for lactating dairy cattle entering fairs or exhibitions. These orders continue to remain in place until further notice.

USDA offers several producer support programs that are available to all dairy producers as well as certain programs only available to dairy producers with HPAI-positive herds. These programs include tools to support biosecurity planning and implementation as well as financial support programs to offset costs associated with HPAI testing, veterinary expenses, personal protective equipment purchases, milk disposal, and milk losses.