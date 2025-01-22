Submit Release
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter of 2024 net income attributable to the Company of $9.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Net income attributable to the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $77.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share.

Live Oak’s performance in 2024, includes these notable items:

  • Record year of $5.16 billion of loan production accompanied by strong deposit growth of $1.49 billion, total assets grew by 14.8% to $12.94 billion
  • 9% growth in revenue and 3% reduction in noninterest expenses generated 38% growth in pre-provision net revenue1
  • Increased provision expense for credit losses of $44.9 million, or 87.5%, driven by record loan growth combined with the impacts of the current macroeconomic environment
  • Two key initiatives saw positive momentum — non-interest bearing deposit growth and small dollar loan production

“Live Oak Bank’s fourth quarter performance demonstrates our continued trajectory to grow the company in service of America’s small business owners,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “This year, we expanded loan and deposit products in meaningful ways, stayed close to our borrowers through challenges, and leveraged our greatest asset, our employees, to produce strong results across the year.”

(1)  See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Year Over Year Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       Increase (Decrease)
    2024       2023     Dollars   Percent
Total revenue (1) $ 499,686     $ 457,038     $ 42,648     9 %
Total noninterest expense   314,239       322,885       (8,646 )   (3 )
Income before taxes   89,235       82,830       6,405     8  
Effective tax rate   13.2 %     10.8 %     n/a     n/a  
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 77,474     $ 73,898     $ 3,576     5 %
Diluted earnings per share   1.69       1.64       0.05     3  
Loan and lease production:                    
Loans and leases originated $ 5,155,244     $ 3,946,873     $ 1,208,371     31 %
% Fully funded   44.2 %     55.1 %     n/a     n/a  
Total loans and leases: $ 10,579,376     $ 9,020,884     $ 1,558,492     17 %
Total assets:   12,943,380       11,271,423       1,671,957     15  
Total deposits:   11,760,494       10,275,019       1,485,475     14  

(1)  Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.


Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       Increase (Decrease)    
  4Q 2024   3Q 2024   Dollars   Percent   4Q 2023
Total revenue (1) $ 128,067     $ 129,932     $ (1,865 )   (1 )%   $ 119,683  
Total noninterest expense   81,257       77,589       3,668     5       93,204  
Income before taxes   13,229       17,841       (4,612 )   (26 )     17,484  
Effective tax rate   25.6 %     27.0 %     n/a     n/a       7.6 %
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900     $ 13,025     $ (3,125 )   (24 )%   $ 16,163  
Diluted earnings per share   0.22       0.28       (0.06 )   (21 )     0.36  
Loan and lease production:                    
Loans and leases originated $ 1,421,118     $ 1,757,856     $ (336,738 )   (19 )%   $ 981,703  
% Fully funded   42.4 %     42.4 %   n/a   n/a       49.0 %

(1)  Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   4Q 2024 Change vs.
  4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2024   4Q 2023
Interest income                     %   %
Loans and fees on loans $ 194,821     $ 192,170     $ 181,840     $ 176,010     $ 169,531     1.4     14.9  
Investment securities, taxable   10,490       9,750       9,219       8,954       8,746     7.6     19.9  
Other interest earning assets   7,257       7,016       7,389       7,456       8,259     3.4     (12.1 )
Total interest income   212,568       208,936       198,448       192,420       186,536     1.7     14.0  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   113,357       110,174       105,358       101,998       96,695     2.9     17.2  
Borrowings   1,737       1,762       1,770       311       265     (1.4 )   555.5  
Total interest expense   115,094       111,936       107,128       102,309       96,960     2.8     18.7  
Net interest income   97,474       97,000       91,320       90,111       89,576     0.5     8.8  
Provision for credit losses   33,581       34,502       11,765       16,364       8,995     (2.7 )   273.3  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   63,893       62,498       79,555       73,747       80,581     2.2     (20.7 )
Noninterest income                          
Loan servicing revenue   8,524       8,040       7,347       7,624       7,342     6.0     16.1  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (2,326 )     (4,207 )     (2,878 )     (2,744 )     (3,974 )   44.7     41.5  
Net gains on sales of loans   18,356       16,646       14,395       11,502       12,891     10.3     42.4  
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option   195       2,255       172       (219 )     (170 )   (91.4 )   214.7  
Equity method investments (loss) income   (2,739 )     (1,393 )     (1,767 )     (5,022 )     47     (96.6 )   (5,927.7 )
Equity security investments gains (losses), net   12       909       161       (529 )     (384 )   (98.7 )   103.1  
Lease income   2,456       2,424       2,423       2,453       2,439     1.3     0.7  
Management fee income         1,116       3,271       3,271       3,309     (100.0 )   (100.0 )
Other noninterest income   6,115       7,142       11,035       9,761       8,607     (14.4 )   (29.0 )
Total noninterest income   30,593       32,932       34,159       26,097       30,107     (7.1 )   1.6  
Noninterest expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits   45,214       44,524       46,255       47,275       44,274     1.5     2.1  
Travel expense   2,628       2,344       2,328       2,438       1,544     12.1     70.2  
Professional services expense   2,797       3,287       3,061       1,878       3,052     (14.9 )   (8.4 )
Advertising and marketing expense   1,979       2,473       3,004       3,692       2,501     (20.0 )   (20.9 )
Occupancy expense   2,558       2,807       2,388       2,247       2,231     (8.9 )   14.7  
Technology expense   9,406       9,081       7,996       7,723       8,402     3.6     11.9  
Equipment expense   3,769       3,472       3,511       3,074       3,480     8.6     8.3  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   4,812       4,872       3,659       3,911       3,937     (1.2 )   22.2  
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)   1,172       115       170       (927 )     14,575     919.1     (92.0 )
FDIC insurance   3,053       1,933       2,649       3,200       4,091     57.9     (25.4 )
Other expense   3,869       2,681       2,635       3,226       5,117     44.3     (24.4 )
Total noninterest expense   81,257       77,589       77,656       77,737       93,204     4.7     (12.8 )
Income before taxes   13,229       17,841       36,058       22,107       17,484     (25.9 )   (24.3 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,386       4,816       9,095       (5,479 )     1,321     (29.7 )   156.3  
Net income   9,843       13,025       26,963       27,586       16,163     (24.4 )   (39.1 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   57                             100.0     100.0  
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900     $ 13,025     $ 26,963     $ 27,586     $ 16,163     (24.0 )   (38.7 )
Earnings per share                          
Basic $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.36     (21.4 )   (38.9 )
Diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 0.36     (21.4 )   (38.9 )
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
Basic   45,224,470       45,073,482       44,974,942       44,762,308       44,516,646          
Diluted   46,157,979       45,953,947       45,525,082       45,641,210       45,306,506          


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of the quarter ended   4Q 2024 Change vs.
  4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2024   4Q 2023
Assets                     %   %
Cash and due from banks $ 608,800     $ 666,585     $ 615,449     $ 597,394     $ 582,540     (8.7 )   4.5  
Certificates of deposit with other banks   250       250       250       250       250          
Investment securities available-for-sale   1,248,203       1,233,466       1,151,195       1,120,622       1,126,160     1.2     10.8  
Loans held for sale   346,002       359,977       363,632       310,749       387,037     (3.9 )   (10.6 )
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   10,233,374       9,831,891       9,172,134       8,912,561       8,633,847     4.1     18.5  
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (167,516 )     (168,737 )     (137,867 )     (139,041 )     (125,840 )   (0.7 )   33.1  
Net loans and leases   10,065,858       9,663,154       9,034,267       8,773,520       8,508,007     4.2     18.3  
Premises and equipment, net   264,059       267,032       267,864       258,071       257,881     (1.1 )   2.4  
Foreclosed assets   1,944       8,015       8,015       8,561       6,481     (75.7 )   (70.0 )
Servicing assets   56,144       52,553       51,528       49,343       48,591     6.8     15.5  
Other assets   352,120       356,314       376,370       387,059       354,476     (1.2 )   (0.7 )
Total assets $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423     2.7     14.8  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                          
Liabilities                          
Deposits:                          
Noninterest-bearing $ 318,890     $ 258,844     $ 264,013     $ 226,668     $ 259,270     23.2     23.0  
Interest-bearing   11,441,604       11,141,703       10,443,018       10,156,693       10,015,749     2.7     14.2  
Total deposits   11,760,494       11,400,547       10,707,031       10,383,361       10,275,019     3.2     14.5  
Borrowings   112,820       115,371       117,745       120,242       23,354     (2.2 )   383.1  
Other liabilities   66,570       83,672       82,745       74,248       70,384     (20.4 )   (5.4 )
Total liabilities   11,939,884       11,599,590       10,907,521       10,577,851       10,368,757     2.9     15.2  
Shareholders’ equity                          
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                                    
Class A common stock (voting)   365,607       361,925       356,381       349,648       344,568     1.0     6.1  
Class B common stock (non-voting)                                    
Retained earnings   715,767       707,026       695,172       669,307       642,817     1.2     11.3  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (82,344 )     (61,195 )     (90,504 )     (91,237 )     (84,719 )   34.6     (2.8 )
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.   999,030       1,007,756       961,049       927,718       902,666     (0.9 )   10.7  
Non-controlling interest   4,466                             100.0     100.0  
Total shareholders’ equity   1,003,496       1,007,756       961,049       927,718       902,666     (0.4 )   11.2  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423     2.7     14.8  

(1)  Includes $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million, $379.2 million and $388.0 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Interest income      
Loans and fees on loans $ 744,841     $ 623,667  
Investment securities, taxable   38,413       33,497  
Other interest earning assets   29,118       31,111  
Total interest income   812,372       688,275  
Interest expense      
Deposits   430,887       340,207  
Borrowings   5,580       2,763  
Total interest expense   436,467       342,970  
Net interest income   375,905       345,305  
Provision for credit losses   96,212       51,323  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   279,693       293,982  
Noninterest income      
Loan servicing revenue   31,535       27,399  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (12,155 )     4,886  
Net gains on sales of loans   60,899       46,545  
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option   2,403       (3,539 )
Equity method investments (loss) income   (10,921 )     (5,994 )
Equity security investments gains (losses), net   553       (969 )
Lease income   9,756       10,007  
Management fee income   7,658       13,324  
Other noninterest income   34,053       20,074  
Total noninterest income   123,781       111,733  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   183,268       175,052  
Travel expense   9,738       8,922  
Professional services expense   11,023       7,737  
Advertising and marketing expense   11,148       12,559  
Occupancy expense   10,000       8,490  
Technology expense   34,206       31,858  
Equipment expense   13,826       14,997  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   17,254       14,804  
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment   530       14,644  
FDIC insurance   10,835       16,670  
Other expense   12,411       17,152  
Total noninterest expense   314,239       322,885  
Income before taxes   89,235       82,830  
Income tax expense   11,818       8,932  
Net income   77,417       73,898  
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   57        
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 77,474     $ 73,898  
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 1.72     $ 1.67  
Diluted $ 1.69     $ 1.64  
Weighted average shares outstanding      
Basic   45,009,567       44,353,708  
Diluted   45,820,321       45,094,879  


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  As of and for the three months ended
  4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023
Income Statement Data                  
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900     $ 13,025     $ 26,963     $ 27,586     $ 16,163  
Per Common Share                  
Net income, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.28     $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 0.36  
Dividends declared   0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03  
Book value   22.12       22.32       21.35       20.64       20.23  
Tangible book value (1)   22.05       22.24       21.28       20.57       20.15  
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.31 %     0.43 %     0.93 %     0.98 %     0.58 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.85       5.21       11.39       11.93       7.36  
Net interest margin   3.15       3.33       3.28       3.33       3.32  
Efficiency ratio (1)   63.45       59.72       61.89       66.89       77.88  
Noninterest income to total revenue   23.89       25.35       27.22       22.46       25.16  
Selected Loan Metrics                  
Loans and leases originated $ 1,421,118     $ 1,757,856     $ 1,171,141     $ 805,129     $ 981,703  
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced   4,715,895       4,452,750       4,292,857       4,329,097       4,238,328  
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)   1.69 %     1.78 %     1.57 %     1.63 %     1.53 %
Net charge-offs (3) $ 33,566     $ 1,710     $ 8,253     $ 3,163     $ 4,428  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)   1.39 %     0.08 %     0.38 %     0.15 %     0.22 %
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)                  
Unguaranteed $ 81,412     $ 49,398     $ 37,340     $ 43,117     $ 39,285  
Guaranteed   222,885       166,177       122,752       105,351       95,678  
Total   304,297       215,575       160,092       148,468       134,963  
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)   0.82 %     0.52 %     0.42 %     0.51 %     0.48 %
                   
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)                  
Unguaranteed $ 9,115     $ 8,672     $ 9,590     $ 7,942     $ 7,230  
Guaranteed   54,873       49,822       51,570       47,620       41,244  
Total   63,988       58,494       61,160       55,562       48,474  
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4)   2.77 %     2.53 %     2.64 %     2.09 %     1.86 %
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.04 %     11.19 %     11.85 %     11.89 %     11.73 %
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)   8.21       8.60       8.71       8.69       8.58  

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1)  See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)  Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3)  Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4)  Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 603,758     $ 7,257   4.78 %   $ 519,340     $ 7,016   5.37 %
Investment securities   1,340,027       10,490   3.11       1,287,410       9,750   3.01  
Loans held for sale   339,394       7,361   8.63       409,902       9,859   9.57  
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   10,030,353       187,460   7.44       9,354,522       182,311   7.75  
Total interest-earning assets   12,313,532       212,568   6.87       11,571,174       208,936   7.18  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (155,498 )             (137,285 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   551,265               567,098          
Total assets $ 12,709,299             $ 12,000,987          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 350,304     $ 4,350   4.94 %   $ 350,239     $ 4,892   5.56 %
Savings   5,333,338       52,308   3.90       5,043,930       51,516   4.06  
Money market accounts   138,021       176   0.51       134,481       190   0.56  
Certificates of deposit   5,376,290       56,523   4.18       5,028,830       53,576   4.24  
Total deposits   11,197,953       113,357   4.03       10,557,480       110,174   4.15  
Borrowings   114,561       1,737   6.03       116,925       1,762   6.00  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,312,514       115,094   4.05       10,674,405       111,936   4.17  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   281,874               237,387          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   83,373               90,079          
Shareholders' equity   1,028,426               999,116          
Non-controlling interest   3,112                        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,709,299             $ 12,000,987          
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 97,474   2.82 %       $ 97,000   3.01 %
Net interest margin         3.15             3.33  
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         108.85 %           108.40 %

(1)  Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of and for the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
  4Q 2024   3Q 2024   2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   2024   2023
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,003,496     $ 1,007,756     $ 961,049     $ 927,718     $ 902,666          
Less:                          
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797          
Other intangible assets   1,568       1,606       1,644       1,682       1,721          
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 1,000,131     $ 1,004,353     $ 957,608     $ 924,239     $ 899,148          
Shares outstanding (c)   45,359,425       45,151,691       45,003,856       44,938,673       44,617,673          
Total assets $ 12,943,380     $ 12,607,346     $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423          
Less:                          
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797          
Other intangible assets   1,568       1,606       1,644       1,682       1,721          
Tangible assets (b) $ 12,940,015     $ 12,603,943     $ 11,865,129     $ 11,502,090     $ 11,267,905          
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)   7.73 %     7.97 %     8.07 %     8.04 %     7.98 %        
Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 22.05     $ 22.24     $ 21.28     $ 20.57     $ 20.15          
Efficiency ratio:                          
Noninterest expense (d) $ 81,257     $ 77,589     $ 77,656     $ 77,737     $ 93,204     $ 314,239   $ 322,885
Net interest income   97,474       97,000       91,320       90,111       89,576       375,905     345,305
Noninterest income   30,593       32,932       34,159       26,097       30,107       123,781     111,733
Total revenue (e) $ 128,067     $ 129,932     $ 125,479     $ 116,208     $ 119,683     $ 499,686   $ 457,038
Efficiency ratio (d/e)   63.45 %     59.72 %     61.89 %     66.89 %     77.88 %        
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 46,810     $ 52,343     $ 47,823     $ 38,471     $ 26,479     $ 185,447   $ 134,153
                                                   

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


