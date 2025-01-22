Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income of $113.9 Million for the Full Year 2024

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $30.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $32.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share (non-GAAP)
  • Record quarterly net interest income of $61.2 million
  • Expanded NIM by 5 basis points and adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) by 6 basis points to 3.40%
  • Significant capital markets revenue of $20.6 million, including a $1.4 million gain on fourth securitization
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.21, or 10% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 31 basis points to 9.55%

Full Year Highlights

  • Record annual net income of $113.9 million, or $6.71 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $119.3 million, or $7.03 per diluted share (non-GAAP)
  • Significant capital markets revenue of $71.1 million
  • Robust loan growth of 10% prior to loan securitizations and strong deposit growth of 8%
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $6.40, or 15%
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 80 basis points to 9.55%

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $30.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $27.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.64 for the third quarter of 2024. For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $113.9 million, or $6.71 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.8 million and $1.93, respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.78. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS were $32.9 million and $1.95, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $33.3 million and $1.97, respectively. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 were $119.3 million and $7.03, respectively.

             
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,
 		September 30,
 		December 31,
$ in millions (except per share data) 2024
 		2024
 		2023
Net Income $ 30.2   $ 27.8   $ 32.9  
Diluted EPS $ 1.77   $ 1.64   $ 1.95  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 32.8   $ 30.3   $ 33.3  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.93   $ 1.78   $ 1.97  
             

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered our strongest results of the year in the fourth quarter, generating record full year results. Our exceptional performance was highlighted by significant growth in net interest income, driven by margin expansion, and robust loan growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we produced another strong year of capital markets and wealth management revenue while controlling our core operating expenses and maintaining excellent asset quality. We also successfully executed on our fourth low-income housing tax credit securitization during the fourth quarter.”

“We begin 2025 with a solid pipeline of loans and deposits, strong credit quality, and well-managed expenses. Our focus remains on growing our franchise through relationship-driven banking and executing on our unique business model which delivers exceptional operational performance for our shareholders,” said Mr. Helling.

Record Net Interest Income and Continued NIM Expansion

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $61.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the third quarter of 2024. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $471 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $463 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income was $55.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.43%, up from 2.90% and 3.37% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.40% was also up from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024.

“Our adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis improved by 6 basis points to 3.40% in the fourth quarter near the top end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “We were successful in significantly reducing our cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter by 33 basis points, contributing to a significant decrease in our funding costs. Our ability to aggressively react to the recent Fed interest rate cuts has contributed meaningfully to our NIM expansion.” Looking forward, the Company expects to continue growing its NIM in the first quarter of 2025. “We project our adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis for the first quarter of 2025 to be in the range from static to an increase of 5 basis points,” said Mr. Gipple.

Significant Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $30.6 million, up from $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company generated strong capital markets revenue of $20.6 million up from $16.3 million in the prior quarter. Capital markets revenue in the fourth quarter included a $1.4 million gain from the Company’s fourth low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) securitization, compared to a $473 thousand loss in the third quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenues also increased during the fourth quarter with $4.8 million in revenue, up from $4.5 million in the prior quarter, or 25% annualized.

“Our capital markets business delivered strong results, fueled by swap fees generated through our LIHTC lending program. The strong demand for affordable housing continues to support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending initiatives," said Mr. Gipple. "Our LIHTC lending pipeline and related capital markets revenue remains solid. As a result, we expect our capital markets revenue from swap fees for the next twelve months to be in a range of $50 to $60 million. Furthermore, our wealth management business continues to expand, driven by new client acquisitions and growth in assets under management.”

Noninterest Expenses Impacted by Higher Incentive Compensation but Efficiency Ratio Improves

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $53.5 million which was consistent with the prior quarter, and lower than $60.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included higher incentive-based compensation related to strong fourth quarter and record full year performance as well as investments in the digital transformation of the Company’s core systems.

“Our core expenses, while impacted by higher incentive compensation and system conversion expenses during the fourth quarter, remained well-controlled for the full year, decreasing $5.1 million, or 2% from the prior year,” said Mr. Gipple. The Company’s efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 58.26% and the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 56.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $52 to $55 million, an increase of 4% which aligns with the Company’s 9/6/5 strategic model.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans and leases held for investment grew $120.5 million, or 7% annualized from the prior quarter to a total of $6.8 billion. For the full year, prior to loan securitizations of $387 million, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $628 million, or 10% from the prior year.

“Our solid performance reflects the strength of our unique, relationship-driven community banking model and the economic resilience within our markets”, added Mr. Helling. “With our current pipeline and the continued strength of our markets, we anticipate gross loan growth between 8% and 10% for the full year 2025. When factoring in the loan securitization that we have planned for 2025 and the continuing runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans, we are targeting net loan growth between 1% and 3% for the year.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $45.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $9.9 million from $35.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The increase in NPAs was primarily due to three loans in discrete industries. These changes are reflective of the credit environment normalizing from historically low levels.

The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.50% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.39% on September 30, 2024. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2024, were 2.34% and 1.25% compared to 2.20% and 1.03%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, approximately 43% of the Company’s total NPAs are comprised of just four relationships. The Company’s largest NPA of $9.7 million was fully paid off in mid-January of 2025. This successful outcome reduced total NPAs down to $35.9 million, or 0.40% of total assets on a proforma basis, consistent with December 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a $1.7 million increase from the prior quarter driven by strong loan growth and an increase in criticized loan balances. As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.32%, an increase of 2 basis points from the prior quarter.

Strong Core Deposit Growth and Increased Liquidity

During the fourth quarter of 2024, core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $75.6 million or 5% annualized. For the full year total core deposits grew $474 million or 8% from the prior year, outpacing net loan growth and increasing immediate liquidity.

Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain quite low at $1.3 billion, or 19% of total deposits as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 21% as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. Total available liquidity as of quarter end was approximately $4 billion, which included $1.7 billion in instantly accessible liquidity.

Capital Levels Increased

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.10%, its common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.03% and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) was 9.55%. By comparison, these ratios were 13.87%, 9.79% and 9.24%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. We remain focused on growing capital and targeting TCE in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.21, or 10% annualized during the fourth quarter, of 2024. For the full year the tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $6.40, or 15% from the prior year. The combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP). Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) decreased $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the quarter.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its four wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994; Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001; Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016; and Guaranty Bank (formerly known as Springfield Fist Community Bank), based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $9.0 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.1 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of policies proposed by the new presidential administration, including tariffs, mass deportations and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (x) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xvi) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xviii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xix) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President                                
Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com

 
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
           
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 91,732   $ 103,840   $ 92,173   $ 80,988   $ 97,123  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   170,592     159,159     102,262     77,020     140,369  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   1,200,435     1,146,046     1,033,199     1,031,861     1,005,528  
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   2,143     167,047     246,124     275,344     2,594  
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,782,261     6,661,755     6,608,262     6,372,992     6,540,822  
Allowance for credit losses   (89,841 )   (86,321 )   (87,706 )   (84,470 )   (87,200 )
Intangibles   11,061     11,751     12,441     13,131     13,821  
Goodwill   138,596     138,596     139,027     139,027     139,027  
Derivatives   186,781     261,913     194,354     183,888     188,978  
Other assets   532,270     524,779     531,855     509,768     497,832  
Total assets $ 9,026,030   $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894  
           
Total deposits $ 7,061,187   $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005  
Total borrowings   569,532     660,344     768,671     489,633     718,295  
Derivatives   214,823     285,769     221,798     211,677     214,098  
Other liabilities   183,101     181,199     180,536     184,122     205,900  
Total stockholders' equity   997,387     976,620     936,319     907,342     886,596  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,026,030   $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894  
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix: (2)          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 387,991   $ 387,409   $ 362,115   $ 326,129   $ 325,243  
Commercial and industrial - other   1,295,961     1,321,053     1,370,561     1,374,333     1,390,068  
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC   218,971     89,028     92,637     96,276     91,710  
Total commercial and industrial   1,902,923     1,797,490     1,825,313     1,796,738     1,807,021  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   605,993     622,072     633,596     621,069     607,365  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   1,077,852     1,103,694     1,082,457     1,055,089     1,008,892  
Construction and land development   395,557     342,335     331,454     410,918     477,424  
Construction and land development - LIHTC   917,986     913,841     750,894     738,609     943,101  
Multi-family   303,662     324,090     329,239     296,245     284,721  
Multi-family - LIHTC   828,448     973,682     1,148,244     1,007,321     711,422  
Direct financing leases   17,076     19,241     25,808     28,089     31,164  
1-4 family real estate   588,179     587,512     583,542     563,358     544,971  
Consumer   146,728     144,845     143,839     130,900     127,335  
Total loans/leases $ 6,784,404   $ 6,828,802   $ 6,854,386   $ 6,648,336   $ 6,543,416  
Less allowance for credit losses   89,841     86,321     87,706     84,470     87,200  
Net loans/leases $ 6,694,563   $ 6,742,481   $ 6,766,680   $ 6,563,866   $ 6,456,216  
           
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,591   $ 18,621   $ 20,101   $ 14,442   $ 14,973  
Municipal securities   971,567     965,810     885,046     884,469     853,645  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   50,042     53,488     54,708     56,071     59,196  
Asset backed securities   9,224     10,455     12,721     14,285     15,423  
Other securities   65,745     39,190     38,464     40,539     41,115  
Trading securities (3)   83,529     58,685     22,362     22,258     22,368  
Total securities $ 1,200,698   $ 1,146,249   $ 1,033,402   $ 1,032,064   $ 1,006,720  
Less allowance for credit losses   263     203     203     203     1,192  
Net securities $ 1,200,435   $ 1,146,046   $ 1,033,199   $ 1,031,861   $ 1,005,528  
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 921,160   $ 969,348   $ 956,445   $ 955,167   $ 1,038,689  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,828,216     4,715,087     4,644,918     4,714,555     4,338,390  
Time deposits   953,496     942,847     859,593     875,491     851,950  
Brokered deposits   358,315     357,351     303,711     261,562     284,976  
Total deposits $ 7,061,187   $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005  
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Term FHLB advances $ 145,383   $ 145,383   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000  
Overnight FHLB advances   140,000     230,000     350,000     70,000     300,000  
Other short-term borrowings   1,800     2,750     1,600     2,700     1,500  
Subordinated notes   233,489     233,383     233,276     233,170     233,064  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,860     48,828     48,795     48,763     48,731  
Total borrowings $ 569,532   $ 660,344   $ 768,671   $ 489,633   $ 718,295  


(1) Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million, $274.8 million and $0 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024.
(3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, September 30, June 30,
 		March 31, December 31,
    2024 2024 2024
 		2024 2023
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                 
INCOME STATEMENT                                
Interest income   $ 121,642   $ 125,420   $ 119,746   $ 115,049   $ 112,248  
Interest expense     60,438     65,698     63,583     60,350     56,512  
Net interest income     61,204     59,722     56,163     54,699     55,736  
Provision for credit losses     5,149     3,484     5,496     2,969     5,199  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 56,055   $ 56,238   $ 50,667   $ 51,730   $ 50,537  
                                 
                                 
Trust fees   $ 3,456   $ 3,270   $ 3,103   $ 3,199   $ 3,084  
Investment advisory and management fees     1,320     1,229     1,214     1,101     1,052  
Deposit service fees     2,228     2,294     1,986     2,022     2,008  
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     734     385     540     382     323  
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     49     -     12     24     24  
Capital markets revenue     20,552     16,290     17,758     16,457     36,956  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     797     814     2,964     868     832  
Debit card fees     1,555     1,575     1,571     1,466     1,561  
Correspondent banking fees     560     507     510     512     465  
Loan related fee income     950     949     962     836     845  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities     (1,781 )   (886 )   51     (163 )   (582 )
Other     205     730     218     154     1,161  
Total noninterest income   $ 30,625   $ 27,157   $ 30,889   $ 26,858   $ 47,729  
                                 
                                 
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 33,610   $ 31,637   $ 31,079   $ 31,860   $ 41,059  
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,354     6,168     6,377     6,514     6,789  
Professional and data processing fees     5,480     4,457     4,823     4,613     4,223  
Restructuring expense     -     1,954     -     -     -  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,934     1,711     1,854     1,945     2,115  
Loan/lease expense     513     587     151     378     834  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     23     (42 )   28     (30 )   38  
Advertising and marketing     1,886     2,124     1,565     1,483     1,641  
Communication and data connectivity     345     333     318     401     449  
Supplies     252     278     259     275     333  
Bank service charges     635     603     622     568     761  
Correspondent banking expense     328     325     363     305     300  
Intangibles amortization     691     690     690     690     716  
Goodwill impairment     -     431     -     -     -  
Payment card processing     516     785     706     646     836  
Trust expense     381     395     379     425     413  
Other     551     1,129     674     617     431  
Total noninterest expense   $ 53,499   $ 53,565   $ 49,888   $ 50,690   $ 60,938  
                                 
Net income before income taxes   $ 33,181   $ 29,830   $ 31,668   $ 27,898   $ 37,328  
Federal and state income tax expense     2,956     2,045     2,554     1,172     4,473  
Net income   $ 30,225   $ 27,785   $ 29,114   $ 26,726   $ 32,855  
                                 
Basic EPS   $ 1.80   $ 1.65   $ 1.73   $ 1.59   $ 1.96  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.77   $ 1.64   $ 1.72   $ 1.58   $ 1.95  
                                 
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,871,652     16,846,200     16,814,814     16,783,348     16,734,080  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     17,024,481     16,982,400     16,921,854     16,910,675     16,875,952  
                                 


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
    For the Year Ended
    December 31,
 		  December 31,
    2024   2023
                 
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
INCOME STATEMENT                
Interest income   $ 481,857     $ 413,410  
Interest expense     250,069       192,404  
Net interest income     231,788       221,006  
Provision for credit losses     17,098       16,539  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 214,690     $ 204,467  
                 
                 
Trust fees   $ 13,028     $ 11,697  
Investment advisory and management fees     4,864       3,864  
Deposit service fees     8,530       8,177  
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     2,041       1,611  
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     85       54  
Capital markets revenue     71,057       92,065  
Securities losses, net     -       (451 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     5,443       4,184  
Debit card fees     6,167       6,200  
Correspondent banking fees     2,089       1,662  
Loan related fee income     3,697       3,066  
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities     (2,779 )     (1,262 )
Other     1,307       1,817  
Total noninterest income   $ 115,529     $ 132,684  
                 
                 
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 128,186     $ 136,619  
Occupancy and equipment expense     25,413       25,031  
Professional and data processing fees     19,373       16,271  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       207  
Restructuring expense     1,954       -  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     7,444       7,137  
Loan/lease expense     1,629       2,868  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (21 )     (26 )
Advertising and marketing     7,058       6,042  
Communication and data connectivity     1,397       2,063  
Supplies     1,064       1,254  
Bank service charges     2,428       2,592  
Correspondent banking expense     1,321       963  
Intangibles amortization     2,761       2,938  
Goodwill impairment     431       -  
Payment card processing     2,653       2,656  
Trust expense     1,580       1,396  
Other     2,971       2,520  
Total noninterest expense   $ 207,642     $ 210,531  
                 
Net income before income taxes   $ 122,577     $ 126,620  
Federal and state income tax expense     8,727       13,062  
Net income   $ 113,850     $ 113,558  
                 
Basic EPS   $ 6.77     $ 6.79  
Diluted EPS   $ 6.71     $ 6.73  
                 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,829,004       16,732,406  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,959,853       16,866,391  
                 


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                                             
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
 		  For the Year Ended
  December 31,
 		September 30,
 		June 30,
 		March 31,
 		December 31,
 		  December 31,
 		December 31,
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023   2024 2023
                                             
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                             
COMMON SHARE DATA                                            
Common shares outstanding   16,882,045     16,861,108     16,824,985     16,807,056     16,749,254                
Book value per common share (1) $ 59.08   $ 57.92   $ 55.65   $ 53.99   $ 52.93                
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 50.21   $ 49.00   $ 46.65   $ 44.93   $ 43.81                
Closing stock price $ 80.64   $ 74.03   $ 60.00   $ 60.74   $ 58.39                
Market capitalization $ 1,361,368   $ 1,248,228   $ 1,009,499   $ 1,020,861   $ 977,989                
Market price / book value   136.49 %   127.81 %   107.82 %   112.51 %   100.31 %              
Market price / tangible book value   160.59 %   151.07 %   128.62 %   135.18 %   133.29 %              
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.77   $ 6.93   $ 6.78   $ 6.75   $ 6.78                
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)   11.91 x     10.68 x     8.85 x     9.00 x     8.61 x                
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.55 %   9.24 %   9.00 %   8.94 %   8.75 %              
                                             
                                             
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                            
Beginning balance $ 976,620   $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383                
Net income   30,225     27,785     29,114     26,726     32,855                
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (9,628 )   12,057     (368 )   (5,373 )   25,363                
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,013 )   (1,012 )   (1,008 )   (1,008 )   (1,004 )              
Other (5)   1,183     1,471     1,239     401     999                
Ending balance $ 997,387   $ 976,620   $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596                
                                             
                                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                                            
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.10 %   13.87 %   14.21 %   14.30 %   14.29 %              
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.57 %   10.33 %   10.49 %   10.50 %   10.27 %              
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.73 %   10.50 %   10.40 %   10.33 %   10.03 %              
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.03 %   9.79 %   9.92 %   9.91 %   9.67 %              
                                             
                                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                                            
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.34 %   1.24 %   1.33 %   1.25 %   1.54 %     1.29 %   1.39 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   12.15 %   11.55 %   12.63 %   11.83 %   15.42 %     12.04 %   13.78 %
Net interest margin   2.95 %   2.90 %   2.82 %   2.82 %   2.90 %     2.88 %   2.97 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.43 %   3.37 %   3.27 %   3.25 %   3.32 %     3.33 %   3.35 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   58.26 %   61.65 %   57.31 %   62.15 %   58.90 %     59.78 %   59.52 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets   75.14 %   73.30 %   74.48 %   74.11 %   76.60 %     75.14 %   76.63 %
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits   96.05 %   95.38 %   97.69 %   93.63 %   100.41 %     96.05 %   100.45 %
Effective tax rate   8.91 %   6.86 %   8.06 %   4.20 %   11.98 %     7.12 %   10.32 %
Full-time equivalent employees   980     976     988     986     996       980     996  
                                             
                                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                            
Assets $ 9,050,280   $ 8,968,653   $ 8,776,002   $ 8,550,855   $ 8,535,732     $ 8,837,393   $ 8,165,805  
Loans/leases   6,839,153     6,840,527     6,779,075     6,598,614     6,483,572       6,764,754     6,337,551  
Deposits   7,109,567     6,858,196     6,687,188     6,595,453     6,485,154       6,813,620     6,325,790  
Total stockholders' equity   995,012     962,302     921,986     903,371     852,163       945,848     825,557  


(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                  
                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost
                       
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Fed funds sold $ 5,617   $ 67     4.68 %   $ 12,596   $ 173     5.37 %   $ 18,644   $ 257     5.47 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   158,151     1,823     4.59 %     145,597     1,915     5.23 %     72,439     986     5.40 %
Investment securities - taxable   375,552     4,230     4.49 %     381,285     4,439     4.64 %     365,686     4,080     4.45 %
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   829,544     12,286     5.92 %     760,645     10,744     5.65 %     650,069     8,380     5.15 %
Restricted investment securities   33,173     608     7.17 %     42,546     840     7.73 %     40,625     670     6.45 %
Loans (1)   6,839,153     112,325     6.53 %     6,840,527     116,854     6.80 %     6,483,572     105,830     6.48 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 8,241,190   $ 131,339     6.34 %   $ 8,183,196   $ 134,965     6.56 %   $ 7,631,035   $ 120,203     6.26 %
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,881,914   $ 39,408     3.21 %   $ 4,739,757   $ 42,180     3.54 %   $ 4,465,279   $ 37,082     3.29 %
Time deposits   1,248,412     13,868     4.42 %     1,164,560     13,206     4.51 %     982,356     10,559     4.26 %
Short-term borrowings   1,862     22     4.67 %     2,485     32     5.07 %     1,101     15     5.18 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   236,525     2,802     4.64 %     445,632     5,972     5.24 %     360,000     4,841     5.26 %
Subordinated debentures   233,419     3,636     6.23 %     233,313     3,616     6.20 %     232,994     3,308     5.68 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,839     701     5.62 %     48,806     693     5.56 %     48,710     708     5.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,650,971   $ 60,437     3.61 %   $ 6,634,553   $ 65,699     3.93 %   $ 6,090,440   $ 56,513     3.68 %
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 70,902         $ 69,266         $ 63,690    
Net interest margin (2)       2.95 %         2.90 %         2.90 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.43 %         3.37 %         3.32 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.40 %         3.34 %         3.29 %
                       
                       
  For the Year Ended        
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023    
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		        
                       
  (dollars in thousands)        
                       
Fed funds sold $ 12,788   $ 692     5.33 %   $ 19,110   $ 998     5.22 %        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   119,255     6,077     5.10 %     80,924     4,137     5.11 %        
Investment securities - taxable   377,039     17,216     4.55 %     346,579     14,927     4.30 %        
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   745,502     41,843     5.61 %     611,924     28,272     4.62 %        
Restricted investment securities   39,293     2,991     7.49 %     39,273     2,346     5.89 %        
Loans (1)   6,764,754     449,570     6.65 %     6,337,551     390,967     6.17 %        
Total earning assets (1) $ 8,058,631   $ 518,389     6.43 %   $ 7,435,361   $ 441,647     5.94 %        
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,700,762   $ 161,584     3.44 %   $ 4,191,913   $ 121,662     2.90 %        
Time deposits   1,153,407     51,547     4.47 %     1,010,827     37,784     3.74 %        
Short-term borrowings   1,850     98     5.24 %     2,781     152     6.44 %        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   375,214     19,751     5.18 %     323,904     16,740     5.10 %        
Subordinated debentures   233,260     14,314     6.14 %     232,837     13,230     5.68 %        
Junior subordinated debentures   48,791     2,775     5.59 %     48,662     2,836     5.75 %        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,513,284   $ 250,069     3.83 %   $ 5,810,924   $ 192,404     3.31 %        
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 268,320         $ 249,243            
Net interest margin (2)       2.88 %         2.97 %        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.33 %         3.35 %        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.31 %         3.32 %        


(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 86,321   $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669  
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS   93     (1,812 )   498     (3,377 )   266  
Credit loss expense   6,832     3,828     4,343     3,736     2,519  
Loans/leases charged off   (4,787 )   (3,871 )   (1,751 )   (3,560 )   (3,354 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   1,382     470     146     471     100  
Ending balance $ 89,841   $ 86,321   $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 40,080   $ 33,480   $ 33,546   $ 29,439   $ 32,753  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   4,270     1,298     87     142     86  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   44,350     34,778     33,633     29,581     32,839  
Other real estate owned   661     369     369     784     1,347  
Other repossessed assets   543     542     512     962     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 45,554   $ 35,689   $ 34,514   $ 31,327   $ 34,186  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.50 %   0.39 %   0.39 %   0.36 %   0.40 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.32 %   1.30 %   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.33 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   202.57 %   248.21 %   260.77 %   285.55 %   265.54 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.05 %   0.05 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)          
Special mention $ 73,636   $ 80,121   $ 85,096   $ 111,729   $ 125,308  
Substandard (3)   84,930     70,022     80,345     70,841     70,425  
Doubtful (3)   -     -     -     -     -  
Total Criticized loans (4) $ 158,566   $ 150,143   $ 165,441   $ 182,570   $ 195,733  
           
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)   1.25 %   1.03 %   1.17 %   1.07 %   1.08 %
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (4)   2.34 %   2.20 %   2.41 %   2.75 %   2.99 %


(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.
(2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(4) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
                     
    For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
    (dollars in thousands)
                     
TOTAL ASSETS                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,588,587     $ 2,552,962     $ 2,448,957          
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     310,915       349,166       345,682          
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,614,570       2,625,943       2,419,146          
Community State Bank     1,531,559       1,519,585       1,426,202          
Guaranty Bank     2,342,958       2,360,301       2,281,296          
                     
TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,126,566     $ 2,205,465     $ 1,878,375          
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,882,487       1,765,964       1,748,516          
Community State Bank     1,256,938       1,269,147       1,169,921          
Guaranty Bank     1,824,139       1,778,453       1,771,371          
                     
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,048,926     $ 2,090,856     $ 1,983,679          
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     320,237       353,259       350,641          
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,761,467       1,743,809       1,698,447          
Community State Bank     1,159,389       1,161,805       1,099,262          
Guaranty Bank     1,814,622       1,832,331       1,762,027          
                     
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     96 %     95 %     106 %        
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     94 %     99 %     97 %        
Community State Bank     92 %     92 %     94 %        
Guaranty Bank     99 %     103 %     99 %        
                     
                     
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     79 %     82 %     81 %        
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     67 %     66 %     70 %        
Community State Bank     76 %     76 %     77 %        
Guaranty Bank     77 %     78 %     77 %        
                     
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.49 %     1.49 %     1.48 %        
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     4.22 %     4.11 %     3.80 %        
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.44 %     1.38 %     1.39 %        
Community State Bank     0.98 %     1.06 %     1.23 %        
Guaranty Bank     1.25 %     1.14 %     1.18 %        
                     
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.09 %     0.76 %     0.67 %     0.88 %     0.92 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.12 %     2.52 %     3.78 %     2.92 %     3.17 %
Community State Bank     1.30 %     1.46 %     1.11 %     1.32 %     1.34 %
Guaranty Bank     0.91 %     1.28 %     1.41 %     1.12 %     1.16 %
                     
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)                    
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.53 %     3.50 %     3.41 %     3.43 %     3.37 %
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.95 %     3.88 %     3.84 %     3.84 %     3.83 %
Community State Bank     3.77 %     3.76 %     3.74 %     3.75 %     3.87 %
Guaranty Bank (3)     3.18 %     3.12 %     3.07 %     3.07 %     3.18 %
                     
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
INTEREST MARGIN, NET                    
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (8 )
Community State Bank     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (4 )     67  
Guaranty Bank     504       496       706       1,698       2,243  
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)     (32 )     (32 )     (32 )     (129 )     (129 )


(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, 2.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2.95% for the quarter ended December 30, 2023.
(4) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 997,387     $ 976,620     $ 936,319     $ 907,342     $ 886,596  
Less: Intangible assets     149,657       150,347       151,468       152,158       152,848  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 847,730     $ 826,273     $ 784,851     $ 755,184     $ 733,748  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 9,026,030     $ 9,088,565     $ 8,871,991     $ 8,599,549     $ 8,538,894  
Less: Intangible assets     149,657       150,347       151,468       152,158       152,848  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 8,876,373     $ 8,938,218     $ 8,720,523     $ 8,447,391     $ 8,386,046  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     9.55 %     9.24 %     9.00 %     8.94 %     8.75 %


(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
   


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                             
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)   2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
Net income (GAAP)   $ 30,225     $ 27,785     $ 29,114     $ 26,726     $ 32,855     $ 113,850     $ 113,558  
                             
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                            
Income:                            
Securities gains (losses), net     -       -       -       -       -       -       (356 )
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (2,594 )     (542 )     (145 )     (144 )     (460 )     (3,425 )     (997 )
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (2,594 )   $ (542 )   $ (145 )   $ (144 )   $ (460 )   $ (3,425 )   $ (1,353 )
                             
Expense:                            
Goodwill impairment     -       431       -       -       -       431       -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       -       -       -       -       -       164  
Restructuring expense     -       1,544       -       -       -       1,544       -  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ 1,975     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 1,975     $ 164  
                             
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 119,250     $ 115,075  
                             
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                            
                             
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 119,250     $ 115,075  
                             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,871,652       16,846,200       16,814,814       16,783,348       16,734,080       16,829,004       16,732,406  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     17,024,481       16,982,400       16,921,854       16,910,675       16,875,952       16,959,853       16,866,391  
                             
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                            
Basic   $ 1.95     $ 1.80     $ 1.74     $ 1.60     $ 1.99     $ 7.09     $ 6.88  
Diluted   $ 1.93     $ 1.78     $ 1.73     $ 1.59     $ 1.97     $ 7.03     $ 6.82  
                             
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                            
                             
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 32,819     $ 30,302     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 119,250     $ 115,075  
                             
Average Assets   $ 9,050,280     $ 8,968,653     $ 8,776,002     $ 8,550,855     $ 8,535,732     $ 8,837,393     $ 8,165,805  
                             
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.45 %     1.35 %     1.33 %     1.26 %     1.56 %     1.35 %     1.41 %
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     13.19 %     12.60 %     12.69 %     11.90 %     15.64 %     12.61 %     13.94 %
                             
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                            
                             
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 61,204     $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 231,788     $ 221,006  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)     9,698       9,544       8,914       8,377       7,954       36,532       28,237  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 70,902     $ 69,266     $ 65,077     $ 63,076     $ 63,690     $ 268,320     $ 249,243  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     471       463       268       363       673       1,565       2,173  
Adjusted net interest income   $ 70,431     $ 68,803     $ 64,809     $ 62,713     $ 63,017     $ 266,755     $ 247,070  
                             
Average earning assets   $ 8,241,190     $ 8,183,196     $ 7,999,044     $ 7,807,720     $ 7,631,035     $ 8,058,631     $ 7,435,361  
                             
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.95 %     2.90 %     2.82 %     2.82 %     2.90 %     2.88 %     2.97 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.43 %     3.37 %     3.27 %     3.25 %     3.32 %     3.33 %     3.35 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.40 %     3.34 %     3.26 %     3.24 %     3.29 %     3.31 %     3.32 %
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                            
                             
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 53,499     $ 53,565     $ 49,888     $ 50,690     $ 60,938     $ 207,642     $ 210,531  
                             
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 61,204     $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 231,788     $ 221,006  
Noninterest income (GAAP)     30,625       27,157       30,889       26,858       47,729       115,529       132,684  
Total income   $ 91,829     $ 86,879     $ 87,052     $ 81,557     $ 103,465     $ 347,317     $ 353,690  
                             
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     58.26 %     61.65 %     57.31 %     62.15 %     58.90 %     59.78 %     59.52 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)     56.25 %     58.45 %     57.19 %     62.01 %     58.57 %     58.37 %     59.18 %


(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
   

