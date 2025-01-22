QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income of $113.9 Million for the Full Year 2024
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net income of $30.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income of $32.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share (non-GAAP)
- Record quarterly net interest income of $61.2 million
- Expanded NIM by 5 basis points and adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) by 6 basis points to 3.40%
- Significant capital markets revenue of $20.6 million, including a $1.4 million gain on fourth securitization
- Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.21, or 10% annualized
- TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 31 basis points to 9.55%
Full Year Highlights
- Record annual net income of $113.9 million, or $6.71 per diluted share
- Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $119.3 million, or $7.03 per diluted share (non-GAAP)
- Significant capital markets revenue of $71.1 million
- Robust loan growth of 10% prior to loan securitizations and strong deposit growth of 8%
- Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $6.40, or 15%
- TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved by 80 basis points to 9.55%
MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $30.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $27.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.64 for the third quarter of 2024. For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $113.9 million, or $6.71 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.8 million and $1.93, respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.78. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS were $32.9 million and $1.95, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $33.3 million and $1.97, respectively. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 were $119.3 million and $7.03, respectively.
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|$ in millions (except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|Net Income
|$
|30.2
|$
|27.8
|$
|32.9
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.77
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.95
|Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
|$
|32.8
|$
|30.3
|$
|33.3
|Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.97
*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
“We delivered our strongest results of the year in the fourth quarter, generating record full year results. Our exceptional performance was highlighted by significant growth in net interest income, driven by margin expansion, and robust loan growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we produced another strong year of capital markets and wealth management revenue while controlling our core operating expenses and maintaining excellent asset quality. We also successfully executed on our fourth low-income housing tax credit securitization during the fourth quarter.”
“We begin 2025 with a solid pipeline of loans and deposits, strong credit quality, and well-managed expenses. Our focus remains on growing our franchise through relationship-driven banking and executing on our unique business model which delivers exceptional operational performance for our shareholders,” said Mr. Helling.
Record Net Interest Income and Continued NIM Expansion
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $61.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the third quarter of 2024. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $471 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $463 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income was $55.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.43%, up from 2.90% and 3.37% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.40% was also up from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024.
“Our adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis improved by 6 basis points to 3.40% in the fourth quarter near the top end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “We were successful in significantly reducing our cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter by 33 basis points, contributing to a significant decrease in our funding costs. Our ability to aggressively react to the recent Fed interest rate cuts has contributed meaningfully to our NIM expansion.” Looking forward, the Company expects to continue growing its NIM in the first quarter of 2025. “We project our adjusted NIM on a tax equivalent yield basis for the first quarter of 2025 to be in the range from static to an increase of 5 basis points,” said Mr. Gipple.
Significant Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $30.6 million, up from $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company generated strong capital markets revenue of $20.6 million up from $16.3 million in the prior quarter. Capital markets revenue in the fourth quarter included a $1.4 million gain from the Company’s fourth low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) securitization, compared to a $473 thousand loss in the third quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenues also increased during the fourth quarter with $4.8 million in revenue, up from $4.5 million in the prior quarter, or 25% annualized.
“Our capital markets business delivered strong results, fueled by swap fees generated through our LIHTC lending program. The strong demand for affordable housing continues to support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending initiatives," said Mr. Gipple. "Our LIHTC lending pipeline and related capital markets revenue remains solid. As a result, we expect our capital markets revenue from swap fees for the next twelve months to be in a range of $50 to $60 million. Furthermore, our wealth management business continues to expand, driven by new client acquisitions and growth in assets under management.”
Noninterest Expenses Impacted by Higher Incentive Compensation but Efficiency Ratio Improves
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $53.5 million which was consistent with the prior quarter, and lower than $60.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included higher incentive-based compensation related to strong fourth quarter and record full year performance as well as investments in the digital transformation of the Company’s core systems.
“Our core expenses, while impacted by higher incentive compensation and system conversion expenses during the fourth quarter, remained well-controlled for the full year, decreasing $5.1 million, or 2% from the prior year,” said Mr. Gipple. The Company’s efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 58.26% and the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 56.25% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $52 to $55 million, an increase of 4% which aligns with the Company’s 9/6/5 strategic model.
Continued Strong Loan Growth
During the fourth quarter of 2024, loans and leases held for investment grew $120.5 million, or 7% annualized from the prior quarter to a total of $6.8 billion. For the full year, prior to loan securitizations of $387 million, the Company’s total loans and leases grew $628 million, or 10% from the prior year.
“Our solid performance reflects the strength of our unique, relationship-driven community banking model and the economic resilience within our markets”, added Mr. Helling. “With our current pipeline and the continued strength of our markets, we anticipate gross loan growth between 8% and 10% for the full year 2025. When factoring in the loan securitization that we have planned for 2025 and the continuing runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans, we are targeting net loan growth between 1% and 3% for the year.”
Asset Quality Remains Excellent
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $45.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $9.9 million from $35.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The increase in NPAs was primarily due to three loans in discrete industries. These changes are reflective of the credit environment normalizing from historically low levels.
The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.50% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.39% on September 30, 2024. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2024, were 2.34% and 1.25% compared to 2.20% and 1.03%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, approximately 43% of the Company’s total NPAs are comprised of just four relationships. The Company’s largest NPA of $9.7 million was fully paid off in mid-January of 2025. This successful outcome reduced total NPAs down to $35.9 million, or 0.40% of total assets on a proforma basis, consistent with December 31, 2023.
The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $5.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a $1.7 million increase from the prior quarter driven by strong loan growth and an increase in criticized loan balances. As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.32%, an increase of 2 basis points from the prior quarter.
Strong Core Deposit Growth and Increased Liquidity
During the fourth quarter of 2024, core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $75.6 million or 5% annualized. For the full year total core deposits grew $474 million or 8% from the prior year, outpacing net loan growth and increasing immediate liquidity.
Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits remain quite low at $1.3 billion, or 19% of total deposits as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 21% as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. Total available liquidity as of quarter end was approximately $4 billion, which included $1.7 billion in instantly accessible liquidity.
Capital Levels Increased
As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.10%, its common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.03% and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) was 9.55%. By comparison, these ratios were 13.87%, 9.79% and 9.24%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. We remain focused on growing capital and targeting TCE in the top quartile of the Company’s peer group.
The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.21, or 10% annualized during the fourth quarter, of 2024. For the full year the tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $6.40, or 15% from the prior year. The combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP). Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) decreased $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the quarter.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|91,732
|$
|103,840
|$
|92,173
|$
|80,988
|$
|97,123
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|170,592
|159,159
|102,262
|77,020
|140,369
|Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,200,435
|1,146,046
|1,033,199
|1,031,861
|1,005,528
|Loans receivable held for sale (1)
|2,143
|167,047
|246,124
|275,344
|2,594
|Loans/leases receivable held for investment
|6,782,261
|6,661,755
|6,608,262
|6,372,992
|6,540,822
|Allowance for credit losses
|(89,841
|)
|(86,321
|)
|(87,706
|)
|(84,470
|)
|(87,200
|)
|Intangibles
|11,061
|11,751
|12,441
|13,131
|13,821
|Goodwill
|138,596
|138,596
|139,027
|139,027
|139,027
|Derivatives
|186,781
|261,913
|194,354
|183,888
|188,978
|Other assets
|532,270
|524,779
|531,855
|509,768
|497,832
|Total assets
|$
|9,026,030
|$
|9,088,565
|$
|8,871,991
|$
|8,599,549
|$
|8,538,894
|Total deposits
|$
|7,061,187
|$
|6,984,633
|$
|6,764,667
|$
|6,806,775
|$
|6,514,005
|Total borrowings
|569,532
|660,344
|768,671
|489,633
|718,295
|Derivatives
|214,823
|285,769
|221,798
|211,677
|214,098
|Other liabilities
|183,101
|181,199
|180,536
|184,122
|205,900
|Total stockholders' equity
|997,387
|976,620
|936,319
|907,342
|886,596
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|9,026,030
|$
|9,088,565
|$
|8,871,991
|$
|8,599,549
|$
|8,538,894
|ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
|Loan/lease mix: (2)
|Commercial and industrial - revolving
|$
|387,991
|$
|387,409
|$
|362,115
|$
|326,129
|$
|325,243
|Commercial and industrial - other
|1,295,961
|1,321,053
|1,370,561
|1,374,333
|1,390,068
|Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC
|218,971
|89,028
|92,637
|96,276
|91,710
|Total commercial and industrial
|1,902,923
|1,797,490
|1,825,313
|1,796,738
|1,807,021
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|605,993
|622,072
|633,596
|621,069
|607,365
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|1,077,852
|1,103,694
|1,082,457
|1,055,089
|1,008,892
|Construction and land development
|395,557
|342,335
|331,454
|410,918
|477,424
|Construction and land development - LIHTC
|917,986
|913,841
|750,894
|738,609
|943,101
|Multi-family
|303,662
|324,090
|329,239
|296,245
|284,721
|Multi-family - LIHTC
|828,448
|973,682
|1,148,244
|1,007,321
|711,422
|Direct financing leases
|17,076
|19,241
|25,808
|28,089
|31,164
|1-4 family real estate
|588,179
|587,512
|583,542
|563,358
|544,971
|Consumer
|146,728
|144,845
|143,839
|130,900
|127,335
|Total loans/leases
|$
|6,784,404
|$
|6,828,802
|$
|6,854,386
|$
|6,648,336
|$
|6,543,416
|Less allowance for credit losses
|89,841
|86,321
|87,706
|84,470
|87,200
|Net loans/leases
|$
|6,694,563
|$
|6,742,481
|$
|6,766,680
|$
|6,563,866
|$
|6,456,216
|ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
|Securities mix:
|U.S. government sponsored agency securities
|$
|20,591
|$
|18,621
|$
|20,101
|$
|14,442
|$
|14,973
|Municipal securities
|971,567
|965,810
|885,046
|884,469
|853,645
|Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
|50,042
|53,488
|54,708
|56,071
|59,196
|Asset backed securities
|9,224
|10,455
|12,721
|14,285
|15,423
|Other securities
|65,745
|39,190
|38,464
|40,539
|41,115
|Trading securities (3)
|83,529
|58,685
|22,362
|22,258
|22,368
|Total securities
|$
|1,200,698
|$
|1,146,249
|$
|1,033,402
|$
|1,032,064
|$
|1,006,720
|Less allowance for credit losses
|263
|203
|203
|203
|1,192
|Net securities
|$
|1,200,435
|$
|1,146,046
|$
|1,033,199
|$
|1,031,861
|$
|1,005,528
|ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
|Deposit mix:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|921,160
|$
|969,348
|$
|956,445
|$
|955,167
|$
|1,038,689
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|4,828,216
|4,715,087
|4,644,918
|4,714,555
|4,338,390
|Time deposits
|953,496
|942,847
|859,593
|875,491
|851,950
|Brokered deposits
|358,315
|357,351
|303,711
|261,562
|284,976
|Total deposits
|$
|7,061,187
|$
|6,984,633
|$
|6,764,667
|$
|6,806,775
|$
|6,514,005
|ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
|Borrowings mix:
|Term FHLB advances
|$
|145,383
|$
|145,383
|$
|135,000
|$
|135,000
|$
|135,000
|Overnight FHLB advances
|140,000
|230,000
|350,000
|70,000
|300,000
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,800
|2,750
|1,600
|2,700
|1,500
|Subordinated notes
|233,489
|233,383
|233,276
|233,170
|233,064
|Junior subordinated debentures
|48,860
|48,828
|48,795
|48,763
|48,731
|Total borrowings
|$
|569,532
|$
|660,344
|$
|768,671
|$
|489,633
|$
|718,295
|(1)
|Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million, $274.8 million and $0 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|(2)
|Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024.
|(3)
|Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|
For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|
June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2024
|
2024
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|121,642
|$
|125,420
|$
|119,746
|$
|115,049
|$
|112,248
|Interest expense
|60,438
|65,698
|63,583
|60,350
|56,512
|Net interest income
|61,204
|59,722
|56,163
|54,699
|55,736
|Provision for credit losses
|5,149
|3,484
|5,496
|2,969
|5,199
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|$
|56,055
|$
|56,238
|$
|50,667
|$
|51,730
|$
|50,537
|Trust fees
|$
|3,456
|$
|3,270
|$
|3,103
|$
|3,199
|$
|3,084
|Investment advisory and management fees
|1,320
|1,229
|1,214
|1,101
|1,052
|Deposit service fees
|2,228
|2,294
|1,986
|2,022
|2,008
|Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net
|734
|385
|540
|382
|323
|Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net
|49
|-
|12
|24
|24
|Capital markets revenue
|20,552
|16,290
|17,758
|16,457
|36,956
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|797
|814
|2,964
|868
|832
|Debit card fees
|1,555
|1,575
|1,571
|1,466
|1,561
|Correspondent banking fees
|560
|507
|510
|512
|465
|Loan related fee income
|950
|949
|962
|836
|845
|Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities
|(1,781
|)
|(886
|)
|51
|(163
|)
|(582
|)
|Other
|205
|730
|218
|154
|1,161
|Total noninterest income
|$
|30,625
|$
|27,157
|$
|30,889
|$
|26,858
|$
|47,729
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|33,610
|$
|31,637
|$
|31,079
|$
|31,860
|$
|41,059
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|6,354
|6,168
|6,377
|6,514
|6,789
|Professional and data processing fees
|5,480
|4,457
|4,823
|4,613
|4,223
|Restructuring expense
|-
|1,954
|-
|-
|-
|FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
|1,934
|1,711
|1,854
|1,945
|2,115
|Loan/lease expense
|513
|587
|151
|378
|834
|Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
|23
|(42
|)
|28
|(30
|)
|38
|Advertising and marketing
|1,886
|2,124
|1,565
|1,483
|1,641
|Communication and data connectivity
|345
|333
|318
|401
|449
|Supplies
|252
|278
|259
|275
|333
|Bank service charges
|635
|603
|622
|568
|761
|Correspondent banking expense
|328
|325
|363
|305
|300
|Intangibles amortization
|691
|690
|690
|690
|716
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|431
|-
|-
|-
|Payment card processing
|516
|785
|706
|646
|836
|Trust expense
|381
|395
|379
|425
|413
|Other
|551
|1,129
|674
|617
|431
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|53,499
|$
|53,565
|$
|49,888
|$
|50,690
|$
|60,938
|Net income before income taxes
|$
|33,181
|$
|29,830
|$
|31,668
|$
|27,898
|$
|37,328
|Federal and state income tax expense
|2,956
|2,045
|2,554
|1,172
|4,473
|Net income
|$
|30,225
|$
|27,785
|$
|29,114
|$
|26,726
|$
|32,855
|Basic EPS
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.77
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.72
|$
|1.58
|$
|1.95
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,871,652
|16,846,200
|16,814,814
|16,783,348
|16,734,080
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|17,024,481
|16,982,400
|16,921,854
|16,910,675
|16,875,952
|
QCR Holding, Inc.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|481,857
|$
|413,410
|Interest expense
|250,069
|192,404
|Net interest income
|231,788
|221,006
|Provision for credit losses
|17,098
|16,539
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|$
|214,690
|$
|204,467
|Trust fees
|$
|13,028
|$
|11,697
|Investment advisory and management fees
|4,864
|3,864
|Deposit service fees
|8,530
|8,177
|Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net
|2,041
|1,611
|Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net
|85
|54
|Capital markets revenue
|71,057
|92,065
|Securities losses, net
|-
|(451
|)
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|5,443
|4,184
|Debit card fees
|6,167
|6,200
|Correspondent banking fees
|2,089
|1,662
|Loan related fee income
|3,697
|3,066
|Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities
|(2,779
|)
|(1,262
|)
|Other
|1,307
|1,817
|Total noninterest income
|$
|115,529
|$
|132,684
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|128,186
|$
|136,619
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|25,413
|25,031
|Professional and data processing fees
|19,373
|16,271
|Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
|-
|207
|Restructuring expense
|1,954
|-
|FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
|7,444
|7,137
|Loan/lease expense
|1,629
|2,868
|Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
|(21
|)
|(26
|)
|Advertising and marketing
|7,058
|6,042
|Communication and data connectivity
|1,397
|2,063
|Supplies
|1,064
|1,254
|Bank service charges
|2,428
|2,592
|Correspondent banking expense
|1,321
|963
|Intangibles amortization
|2,761
|2,938
|Goodwill impairment
|431
|-
|Payment card processing
|2,653
|2,656
|Trust expense
|1,580
|1,396
|Other
|2,971
|2,520
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|207,642
|$
|210,531
|Net income before income taxes
|$
|122,577
|$
|126,620
|Federal and state income tax expense
|8,727
|13,062
|Net income
|$
|113,850
|$
|113,558
|Basic EPS
|$
|6.77
|$
|6.79
|Diluted EPS
|$
|6.71
|$
|6.73
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,829,004
|16,732,406
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|16,959,853
|16,866,391
|
QCR Holding, Inc.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of and for the Quarter Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|COMMON SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|16,882,045
|16,861,108
|16,824,985
|16,807,056
|16,749,254
|Book value per common share (1)
|$
|59.08
|$
|57.92
|$
|55.65
|$
|53.99
|$
|52.93
|Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|50.21
|$
|49.00
|$
|46.65
|$
|44.93
|$
|43.81
|Closing stock price
|$
|80.64
|$
|74.03
|$
|60.00
|$
|60.74
|$
|58.39
|Market capitalization
|$
|1,361,368
|$
|1,248,228
|$
|1,009,499
|$
|1,020,861
|$
|977,989
|Market price / book value
|136.49
|%
|127.81
|%
|107.82
|%
|112.51
|%
|100.31
|%
|Market price / tangible book value
|160.59
|%
|151.07
|%
|128.62
|%
|135.18
|%
|133.29
|%
|Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
|$
|6.77
|$
|6.93
|$
|6.78
|$
|6.75
|$
|6.78
|Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
|11.91 x
|10.68 x
|8.85 x
|9.00 x
|8.61 x
|TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|9.55
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.75
|%
|CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Beginning balance
|$
|976,620
|$
|936,319
|$
|907,342
|$
|886,596
|$
|828,383
|Net income
|30,225
|27,785
|29,114
|26,726
|32,855
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(9,628
|)
|12,057
|(368
|)
|(5,373
|)
|25,363
|Common stock cash dividends declared
|(1,013
|)
|(1,012
|)
|(1,008
|)
|(1,008
|)
|(1,004
|)
|Other (5)
|1,183
|1,471
|1,239
|401
|999
|Ending balance
|$
|997,387
|$
|976,620
|$
|936,319
|$
|907,342
|$
|886,596
|REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.10
|%
|13.87
|%
|14.21
|%
|14.30
|%
|14.29
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.57
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.49
|%
|10.50
|%
|10.27
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.73
|%
|10.50
|%
|10.40
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.03
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|10.03
|%
|9.79
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.91
|%
|9.67
|%
|KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.34
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.39
|%
|Return on average total equity (annualized)
|12.15
|%
|11.55
|%
|12.63
|%
|11.83
|%
|15.42
|%
|12.04
|%
|13.78
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.95
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.97
|%
|Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)
|3.43
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.35
|%
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)
|58.26
|%
|61.65
|%
|57.31
|%
|62.15
|%
|58.90
|%
|59.78
|%
|59.52
|%
|Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets
|75.14
|%
|73.30
|%
|74.48
|%
|74.11
|%
|76.60
|%
|75.14
|%
|76.63
|%
|Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits
|96.05
|%
|95.38
|%
|97.69
|%
|93.63
|%
|100.41
|%
|96.05
|%
|100.45
|%
|Effective tax rate
|8.91
|%
|6.86
|%
|8.06
|%
|4.20
|%
|11.98
|%
|7.12
|%
|10.32
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|980
|976
|988
|986
|996
|980
|996
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|9,050,280
|$
|8,968,653
|$
|8,776,002
|$
|8,550,855
|$
|8,535,732
|$
|8,837,393
|$
|8,165,805
|Loans/leases
|6,839,153
|6,840,527
|6,779,075
|6,598,614
|6,483,572
|6,764,754
|6,337,551
|Deposits
|7,109,567
|6,858,196
|6,687,188
|6,595,453
|6,485,154
|6,813,620
|6,325,790
|Total stockholders' equity
|995,012
|962,302
|921,986
|903,371
|852,163
|945,848
|825,557
|(1)
|Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
|(2)
|Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(3)
|LTM : Last twelve months.
|(4)
|TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(5)
|Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
|(6)
|Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
|(7)
|TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(8)
|See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Earned or
Paid
|Average
Yield or Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Earned or
Paid
|Average
Yield or Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Earned or
Paid
|Average
Yield or Cost
|(dollars in thousands)
|Fed funds sold
|$
|5,617
|$
|67
|4.68
|%
|$
|12,596
|$
|173
|5.37
|%
|$
|18,644
|$
|257
|5.47
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
|158,151
|1,823
|4.59
|%
|145,597
|1,915
|5.23
|%
|72,439
|986
|5.40
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|375,552
|4,230
|4.49
|%
|381,285
|4,439
|4.64
|%
|365,686
|4,080
|4.45
|%
|Investment securities - nontaxable (1)
|829,544
|12,286
|5.92
|%
|760,645
|10,744
|5.65
|%
|650,069
|8,380
|5.15
|%
|Restricted investment securities
|33,173
|608
|7.17
|%
|42,546
|840
|7.73
|%
|40,625
|670
|6.45
|%
|Loans (1)
|6,839,153
|112,325
|6.53
|%
|6,840,527
|116,854
|6.80
|%
|6,483,572
|105,830
|6.48
|%
|Total earning assets (1)
|$
|8,241,190
|$
|131,339
|6.34
|%
|$
|8,183,196
|$
|134,965
|6.56
|%
|$
|7,631,035
|$
|120,203
|6.26
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|4,881,914
|$
|39,408
|3.21
|%
|$
|4,739,757
|$
|42,180
|3.54
|%
|$
|4,465,279
|$
|37,082
|3.29
|%
|Time deposits
|1,248,412
|13,868
|4.42
|%
|1,164,560
|13,206
|4.51
|%
|982,356
|10,559
|4.26
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|1,862
|22
|4.67
|%
|2,485
|32
|5.07
|%
|1,101
|15
|5.18
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|236,525
|2,802
|4.64
|%
|445,632
|5,972
|5.24
|%
|360,000
|4,841
|5.26
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|233,419
|3,636
|6.23
|%
|233,313
|3,616
|6.20
|%
|232,994
|3,308
|5.68
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|48,839
|701
|5.62
|%
|48,806
|693
|5.56
|%
|48,710
|708
|5.68
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|6,650,971
|$
|60,437
|3.61
|%
|$
|6,634,553
|$
|65,699
|3.93
|%
|$
|6,090,440
|$
|56,513
|3.68
|%
|Net interest income (1)
|$
|70,902
|$
|69,266
|$
|63,690
|Net interest margin (2)
|2.95
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.90
|%
|Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|3.43
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.32
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|3.40
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.29
|%
|For the Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Earned or
Paid
|Average
Yield or Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Earned or
Paid
|Average
Yield or Cost
|(dollars in thousands)
|Fed funds sold
|$
|12,788
|$
|692
|5.33
|%
|$
|19,110
|$
|998
|5.22
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
|119,255
|6,077
|5.10
|%
|80,924
|4,137
|5.11
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|377,039
|17,216
|4.55
|%
|346,579
|14,927
|4.30
|%
|Investment securities - nontaxable (1)
|745,502
|41,843
|5.61
|%
|611,924
|28,272
|4.62
|%
|Restricted investment securities
|39,293
|2,991
|7.49
|%
|39,273
|2,346
|5.89
|%
|Loans (1)
|6,764,754
|449,570
|6.65
|%
|6,337,551
|390,967
|6.17
|%
|Total earning assets (1)
|$
|8,058,631
|$
|518,389
|6.43
|%
|$
|7,435,361
|$
|441,647
|5.94
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|4,700,762
|$
|161,584
|3.44
|%
|$
|4,191,913
|$
|121,662
|2.90
|%
|Time deposits
|1,153,407
|51,547
|4.47
|%
|1,010,827
|37,784
|3.74
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|1,850
|98
|5.24
|%
|2,781
|152
|6.44
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|375,214
|19,751
|5.18
|%
|323,904
|16,740
|5.10
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|233,260
|14,314
|6.14
|%
|232,837
|13,230
|5.68
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|48,791
|2,775
|5.59
|%
|48,662
|2,836
|5.75
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|6,513,284
|$
|250,069
|3.83
|%
|$
|5,810,924
|$
|192,404
|3.31
|%
|Net interest income (1)
|$
|268,320
|$
|249,243
|Net interest margin (2)
|2.88
|%
|2.97
|%
|Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|3.33
|%
|3.35
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|3.31
|%
|3.32
|%
|(1)
|Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
|(2)
|See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
|(3)
|TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES
|Beginning balance
|$
|86,321
|$
|87,706
|$
|84,470
|$
|87,200
|$
|87,669
|Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS
|93
|(1,812
|)
|498
|(3,377
|)
|266
|Credit loss expense
|6,832
|3,828
|4,343
|3,736
|2,519
|Loans/leases charged off
|(4,787
|)
|(3,871
|)
|(1,751
|)
|(3,560
|)
|(3,354
|)
|Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off
|1,382
|470
|146
|471
|100
|Ending balance
|$
|89,841
|$
|86,321
|$
|87,706
|$
|84,470
|$
|87,200
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|Nonaccrual loans/leases
|$
|40,080
|$
|33,480
|$
|33,546
|$
|29,439
|$
|32,753
|Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more
|4,270
|1,298
|87
|142
|86
|Total nonperforming loans/leases
|44,350
|34,778
|33,633
|29,581
|32,839
|Other real estate owned
|661
|369
|369
|784
|1,347
|Other repossessed assets
|543
|542
|512
|962
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|45,554
|$
|35,689
|$
|34,514
|$
|31,327
|$
|34,186
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.50
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.40
|%
|ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment
|1.32
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.33
|%
|ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases
|202.57
|%
|248.21
|%
|260.77
|%
|285.55
|%
|265.54
|%
|Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)
|Special mention
|$
|73,636
|$
|80,121
|$
|85,096
|$
|111,729
|$
|125,308
|Substandard (3)
|84,930
|70,022
|80,345
|70,841
|70,425
|Doubtful (3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Criticized loans (4)
|$
|158,566
|$
|150,143
|$
|165,441
|$
|182,570
|$
|195,733
|Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)
|1.25
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.08
|%
|Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (4)
|2.34
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.99
|%
|(1)
|During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.
|(2)
|Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
|(3)
|Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
|(4)
|Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|TOTAL ASSETS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|2,588,587
|$
|2,552,962
|$
|2,448,957
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|310,915
|349,166
|345,682
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|2,614,570
|2,625,943
|2,419,146
|Community State Bank
|1,531,559
|1,519,585
|1,426,202
|Guaranty Bank
|2,342,958
|2,360,301
|2,281,296
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|2,126,566
|$
|2,205,465
|$
|1,878,375
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|1,882,487
|1,765,964
|1,748,516
|Community State Bank
|1,256,938
|1,269,147
|1,169,921
|Guaranty Bank
|1,824,139
|1,778,453
|1,771,371
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|2,048,926
|$
|2,090,856
|$
|1,983,679
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|320,237
|353,259
|350,641
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|1,761,467
|1,743,809
|1,698,447
|Community State Bank
|1,159,389
|1,161,805
|1,099,262
|Guaranty Bank
|1,814,622
|1,832,331
|1,762,027
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|96
|%
|95
|%
|106
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|94
|%
|99
|%
|97
|%
|Community State Bank
|92
|%
|92
|%
|94
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|99
|%
|103
|%
|99
|%
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|79
|%
|82
|%
|81
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|67
|%
|66
|%
|70
|%
|Community State Bank
|76
|%
|76
|%
|77
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|77
|%
|78
|%
|77
|%
|ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|1.49
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.48
|%
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|4.22
|%
|4.11
|%
|3.80
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|1.44
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.39
|%
|Community State Bank
|0.98
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.23
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|1.25
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.18
|%
|RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|1.09
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.92
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|3.12
|%
|2.52
|%
|3.78
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.17
|%
|Community State Bank
|1.30
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.34
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|0.91
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.16
|%
|NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|3.53
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.37
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|3.95
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.83
|%
|Community State Bank
|3.77
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.87
|%
|Guaranty Bank (3)
|3.18
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.18
|%
|ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET
|INTEREST MARGIN, NET
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(8
|)
|Community State Bank
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|67
|Guaranty Bank
|504
|496
|706
|1,698
|2,243
|QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)
|(32
|)
|(32
|)
|(32
|)
|(129
|)
|(129
|)
|(1)
|Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
|(2)
|Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
|(3)
|Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, 2.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2.95% for the quarter ended December 30, 2023.
|(4)
|Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|997,387
|$
|976,620
|$
|936,319
|$
|907,342
|$
|886,596
|Less: Intangible assets
|149,657
|150,347
|151,468
|152,158
|152,848
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|847,730
|$
|826,273
|$
|784,851
|$
|755,184
|$
|733,748
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|9,026,030
|$
|9,088,565
|$
|8,871,991
|$
|8,599,549
|$
|8,538,894
|Less: Intangible assets
|149,657
|150,347
|151,468
|152,158
|152,848
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|8,876,373
|$
|8,938,218
|$
|8,720,523
|$
|8,447,391
|$
|8,386,046
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|9.55
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.75
|%
|(1)
|This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|QCR Holding, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|30,225
|$
|27,785
|$
|29,114
|$
|26,726
|$
|32,855
|$
|113,850
|$
|113,558
|Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):
|Income:
|Securities gains (losses), net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(356
|)
|Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(2,594
|)
|(542
|)
|(145
|)
|(144
|)
|(460
|)
|(3,425
|)
|(997
|)
|Total non-core income (non-GAAP)
|$
|(2,594
|)
|$
|(542
|)
|$
|(145
|)
|$
|(144
|)
|$
|(460
|)
|$
|(3,425
|)
|$
|(1,353
|)
|Expense:
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|431
|-
|-
|-
|431
|-
|Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|164
|Restructuring expense
|-
|1,544
|-
|-
|-
|1,544
|-
|Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|1,975
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,975
|$
|164
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|32,819
|$
|30,302
|$
|29,259
|$
|26,870
|$
|33,315
|$
|119,250
|$
|115,075
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
|$
|32,819
|$
|30,302
|$
|29,259
|$
|26,870
|$
|33,315
|$
|119,250
|$
|115,075
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,871,652
|16,846,200
|16,814,814
|16,783,348
|16,734,080
|16,829,004
|16,732,406
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|17,024,481
|16,982,400
|16,921,854
|16,910,675
|16,875,952
|16,959,853
|16,866,391
|Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):
|Basic
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.99
|$
|7.09
|$
|6.88
|Diluted
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.97
|$
|7.03
|$
|6.82
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
|$
|32,819
|$
|30,302
|$
|29,259
|$
|26,870
|$
|33,315
|$
|119,250
|$
|115,075
|Average Assets
|$
|9,050,280
|$
|8,968,653
|$
|8,776,002
|$
|8,550,855
|$
|8,535,732
|$
|8,837,393
|$
|8,165,805
|Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|1.45
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.41
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|13.19
|%
|12.60
|%
|12.69
|%
|11.90
|%
|15.64
|%
|12.61
|%
|13.94
|%
|NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|61,204
|$
|59,722
|$
|56,163
|$
|54,699
|$
|55,736
|$
|231,788
|$
|221,006
|Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)
|9,698
|9,544
|8,914
|8,377
|7,954
|36,532
|28,237
|Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|$
|70,902
|$
|69,266
|$
|65,077
|$
|63,076
|$
|63,690
|$
|268,320
|$
|249,243
|Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion
|471
|463
|268
|363
|673
|1,565
|2,173
|Adjusted net interest income
|$
|70,431
|$
|68,803
|$
|64,809
|$
|62,713
|$
|63,017
|$
|266,755
|$
|247,070
|Average earning assets
|$
|8,241,190
|$
|8,183,196
|$
|7,999,044
|$
|7,807,720
|$
|7,631,035
|$
|8,058,631
|$
|7,435,361
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|2.95
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.97
|%
|Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)
|3.43
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.35
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)
|3.40
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.32
|%
|EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|53,499
|$
|53,565
|$
|49,888
|$
|50,690
|$
|60,938
|$
|207,642
|$
|210,531
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|61,204
|$
|59,722
|$
|56,163
|$
|54,699
|$
|55,736
|$
|231,788
|$
|221,006
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|30,625
|27,157
|30,889
|26,858
|47,729
|115,529
|132,684
|Total income
|$
|91,829
|$
|86,879
|$
|87,052
|$
|81,557
|$
|103,465
|$
|347,317
|$
|353,690
|Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)
|58.26
|%
|61.65
|%
|57.31
|%
|62.15
|%
|58.90
|%
|59.78
|%
|59.52
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)
|56.25
|%
|58.45
|%
|57.19
|%
|62.01
|%
|58.57
|%
|58.37
|%
|59.18
|%
|(1)
|Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|(2)
|Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
|(3)
|Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
|(4)
|Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
|(5)
|Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
