Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 21, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 21, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almond Company Name: D. Coluccio & Sons Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” chocolate chip cookies

Company Announcement

D. COLUCCIO & SONS, in is recalling its 300 gram packages of “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” chocolate chip cookies because they may contain undeclared almonds. People who have allergies to tree nuts (almonds) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled “Colussi Chocolate Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” cookies were distributed nationwide via retail stores and mail orders.

The product is packaged in a 300 gram (10.58 0zs) blue bag, with UPC 8002590006020, marked with lot #’s 3540152 BBD 15-01-2025 and lot # L354150 BBD 29-05-2025 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the almond containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds through a recall foreign recall notice from product manufacturer in Italy. Subsequent investigation indicated the problem was caused by temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops cookies packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-436-6700 8 am to 5 pm (eastern) or via email at customerservice@dcoluccioandsons.com