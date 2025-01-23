Bold Commerce Brings PayPal to Thousands of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

New Integrations for OpenCart and Gravity Forms Will Give SMB Retailers on Legacy Versions the Ability to Modernize Their Payments Offerings Without Migrating

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Commerce, the checkout company for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, today announced the launch of two new checkout integrations for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Throughout its multi-year partnership with PayPal, Bold Commerce has focused on giving brands access to the best that PayPal has to offer on Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce. Now, the company is bringing those same capabilities to the thousands of brands using OpenCart and Gravity Forms to power their ecommerce businesses.

Ecommerce channels are a lifeline for small businesses, with the average retail SMB generating over half its sales (54%) online. Building these online shopping experiences, however, is a more complex undertaking than it is for major retailers that have extensive budgets, resources and team members dedicated to enhancing their ecommerce offerings. For these reasons, hundreds of thousands of SMBs have turned to solutions such as OpenCart and Gravity Forms that provide pre-built features for everything from payments to shipping and accounting. Instead of bringing on an entire IT department to build and manage their ecommerce offerings, these solutions enable brands to integrate new features directly into their sites within minutes.

As the next step in its work with PayPal, Bold Commerce is giving OpenCart and Gravity Forms retailers a new path to integrating PayPal’s Complete Payments Suite. The new offerings will leverage the same technology Bold and PayPal developed for Magento to provide brands on any version of OpenCart or Gravity Forms with access to PayPal’s full lineup of payment solutions including Fastlane, Venmo, Buy Now Pay Later, digital wallets and more. Bold’s composable approach means that brands can integrate these checkout features directly on top of their existing infrastructures without undergoing a costly or complex technical overhaul.

“Payment flexibility is critical to the online shopping experience—so much so that consumers will completely abandon a purchase if their preferred payment method isn’t available,” said Casey Gannon, VP Technology Partnerships at Bold Commerce. “Offering this level of flexibility should be an option for all ecommerce brands, no matter how big or small their operations are. Our latest work with PayPal makes that happen.”

The new integrations are part of Bold’s larger mission to equip brands with the ability to tailor their checkout on any ecommerce platform. In addition to its payment offerings, Bold’s Checkout Flows enable brands to continually build, test and iterate various checkout experiences based on shoppers’ unique buying habits including their profiles, device, channel and location they’re shopping from.

