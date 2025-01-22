Deadline Alert: Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 10, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sun Communities, Inc. (“Sun Communities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUI) securities between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SUN COMMUNITIES INVESTMENTS

What Happened?

On September 24, 2024, after market hours, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that Sun Communities’ CEO “received an undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purportedly independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for close to a decade.”

On this news, Sun Communities’ stock price fell $1.62, or 1.2%, to close at $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Board members’ insider trading, loans taken on behalf of Sun Communities by CEO Shiffman, and the mortgage signed by CEO Shiffman on behalf of an entity called DH Bingham Farms LLC; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sun Communities securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 10, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

