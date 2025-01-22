Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Industry Poised for 9.1% CAGR Growth by 2028

Revolutionizing Disease Modeling and Medicine: The Ethical and Versatile Potential of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Boston, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets is expected to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The report analyzes application types, product functions, iPSC generation, and types of iPSC-derived cells and species. Application segments include drug development, toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. Product function segments cover molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. iPSC-derived cell types include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cells like astrocytes, fibroblasts, and hematopoietic progenitor cells.

The BCC Research report assesses the current market status, future needs, and growth forecasts through 2028.

The report also analyzes market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities, and profiles the leading companies, including their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Additionally, it covers emerging technologies, new developments, the regulatory landscape, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, and investment outlook.

The factors driving the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells include:

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: iPSCs help develop new treatments for chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Increasing Investments in the Biotech Industry: Significant public and private investments are boosting iPSC research and innovation.

Surging Demand for Personalized Medicines: iPSCs enable personalized therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles.

Increasing Demand for Drug Discovery and Development: iPSCs facilitate drug discovery by creating disease models and testing new drugs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market size forecast $5.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028 Segments covered Reprogramming Method, Generation Method, Application, Product Function, iPSC-Derived Cell Type, Species, End Use, and Region Regions covered U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers Growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Increasing investments in the biotech industry.

Surging demand for personalized medicines.

Increasing demand for drug discovery and development.

Interesting Facts:

Scientists use iPSC-derived cells to test medications for safety and effectiveness before human trials; iPSC-derived neurons help evaluate treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

iPSCs allow researchers to study disease mechanisms, aiding in discovering novel therapies and early cancer biomarkers.

iPSC-based human organoids replicate organ structures and functions, enabling disease research and testing of new drugs and treatments.

Market Leaders include:

NCARDIA

QIAGEN

REPROCELL INC.

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

TAKARA BIO INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ATCC

AXOL BIOSCIENCE LTD.

BIO-TECHNE

FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS INC.

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

