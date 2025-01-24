Arrowhead Forensics & GA-EMS Partnership Launches New Full Spectrum Imaging System for Crime Scene Evidence Capture

FSIS-CSE in use.

Industry leaders partner through product development, brand recognition and global distribution competency

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrowhead Forensics , a division of Thomas Scientific, in partnership with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS), have launched the new Full Spectrum Imaging System (FSIS) Crime Scene Examiner ( FSIS-CSE ). Developed by GA-EMS in collaboration with Arrowhead Forensics, the FSIS-CSE is a compact, lightweight, and portable system featuring the company’s powerful FSIS II camera mounted on a 13-inch tablet. Leveraging GA-EMS’ FSIS II core technology, the FSIS-CSE scans, detects and captures high resolution images of latents, biological stains, chemical, pattern, and trace evidence within confined crime scene spaces such as vehicles and small office areas.The FSIS-CSE is the latest addition to the best-in-class FSIS product line that includes the FSIS II Laboratory, Mobile Ruggedmaster and Backpack configurations. The partnership’s new product offering focuses on improving customer productivity, crime scene processing efficiency and improving latent evidence imaging quality. As domestic sales have already exceeded expectations, the partnership is rapidly focusing on a growing global customer base, which has already resulted in FSIS II product sales to Europe, the Middle East, and Canada.Arrowhead Forensics, a division of Thomas Scientific, and GA-EMS’ partnership is committed to innovation and investing in product lines that meet and exceed the needs and expectations of law enforcement in the field. With General Atomics’ advanced research and development and manufacturing capabilities, Thomas Scientific’s global distribution network and Arrowhead Forensics’ forensic market experience, the partnership’s ambition is to continue developing new products to serve our growing global law enforcement customer base.About the PartnershipGeneral Atomics created the FSIS technology in 2011 as part of a collaboration with Arrowhead Forensics from which the existing FSIS II product line has been developed. Arrowhead has long standing brand recognition and credibility in both the law enforcement and forensics markets, and offers FSIS training, marketing expertise and customer service support. Arrowhead is rapidly building out a FSIS marketing team, to include international sales representatives. With a 124-year history serving the scientific community, Thomas’ acquisition of Arrowhead Forensics in 2023 created exciting opportunities to expand the partnership and FSIS products globally.About Arrowhead ForensicsFor over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics has focused almost exclusively in the forensic market with a “customer comes first” mentality. They have made it their responsibility to place the right people in a position to help customers with every aspect of distribution of forensics products to law enforcement and other agencies. Learning from their own customers in the field and laboratories, Arrowhead strives for unbeatable service every day, with people that are extraordinary – it’s the Arrowhead difference.About General Atomics Electromagnetic SystemsGeneral Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Group is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and power generation systems. GA-EMS’ history of research, development, and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, space systems and satellites, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide.About Thomas ScientificFounded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of supplies, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. With a national network of nine distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

