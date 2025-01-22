Mission Insights, a Joint Venture Between Voyatek and Greystones Group, Secures Position on IRS DAIS 2.0 BPA to Support the Agency’s Modernization and Innovation Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyatek has announced that Mission Insights, a joint venture between Voyatek and Greystones Group, was awarded the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Data Analytics and Innovation Support 2.0 Blanket Purchase Agreement (DAIS BPA). This five-year, $700 million BPA positions Mission Insights among a select group of seven companies entrusted with advancing the IRS’s data modeling, analysis, and innovation efforts.

The DAIS BPA will enable the IRS to modernize its tax administration systems, reduce fraud, enhance the taxpayer experience, and maximize revenue collection. Mission Insights will play a key role in helping the IRS achieve these goals, applying its experience in application modernization, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and large-scale systems integration.

The collaboration between Voyatek and Greystones Group, a woman-owned small business specializing in innovative digital solutions to the United States Military and federal government, has already delivered results for the IRS. In June of 2024, Mission Insights began supporting the IRS’s efforts to combat money laundering under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Since then, the team has developed advanced tools for pinpointing noncompliance, identifying bad actors, and safeguarding the nation’s financial systems.

“This award is a significant milestone for Mission Insights,” said Sheila Duffy, CEO of Greystones Group. “As a joint venture dedicated to empowering government agencies with innovative analytics and technology, we are honored to support the IRS in its mission to enhance tax administration through data-driven insights and transformative IT solutions.”

“Our teams have been supporting the IRS since 2004, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them through this contract vehicle,” said Jodi Huston, Chief Operating Officer of Voyatek. “We’ll continue to use our expertise to help the IRS prevent fraud, increase compliance, and deliver a better experience for taxpayers.”

About Mission Insights:

Mission Insights is a joint venture between Greystones Group and Voyatek, combining decades of experience in data analytics, IT modernization, and federal contracting. As a trusted partner to government agencies, Mission Insights is dedicated to empowering public-sector clients through innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that address complex challenges and drive mission success.

For more information about Mission Insights and its capabilities, please visit https://mission-insights.net/

