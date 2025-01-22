Advancements in precision medicine drive the 5-HT2 agonist market by enabling selective targeting of specific receptor subtypes (e.g., 5-HT2A or 5-HT2C), reducing side effects and improving safety. Personalized approaches, like pharmacogenomics, identify patients most likely to benefit, enhancing treatment efficacy and adoption while accelerating drug development with cutting-edge technologies.

New York, USA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5-HT2 Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Advancements in precision medicine drive the 5-HT2 agonist market by enabling selective targeting of specific receptor subtypes (e.g., 5-HT2A or 5-HT2C), reducing side effects and improving safety. Personalized approaches, like pharmacogenomics, identify patients most likely to benefit, enhancing treatment efficacy and adoption while accelerating drug development with cutting-edge technologies.

DelveInsight’s '5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline 5-HT2 agonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the 5-HT2 agonist pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s 5-HT2 agonist pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline 5-HT2 agonists.

active players working to develop pipeline 5-HT2 agonists. Key 5-HT2 agonist companies such as Cybin, Reunion Neuroscience, BetterLife Pharma, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Mindmed, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Beckley Psytech, MindBio Therapeutics and others are evaluating new 5-HT2 agonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new 5-HT2 agonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline 5-HT2 agonists such as CYB003, RE104, BETR-001, GM2505, EPX-100, MM120, EMP 01, Brilaroxazine, Psilocybin infusion, MB-22001, and others are under different phases of 5-HT2 agonist clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of 5-HT2 agonist clinical trials. In December 2024, Mind Medicine announced that MM120 ODT, a pharmaceutically optimized form of lysergide D-tartrate (LSD), had been granted an Innovation Passport for the potential treatment of GAD under ILAP by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

In October 2024, Lundbeck A/S and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced an agreement for Lundbeck to acquire Longboard. Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Longboard common stock, whereby Longboard shareholders will be offered a payment of USD 60.00 per share in cash.

In October 2024, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders, announced positive data from the preclinical testing of BMB-201 completed with National Institute of Health pain screening (PSPP) program.

In March 2024, Mind Medicine announced that FDA has granted breakthrough designation to its MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate) program for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). the company also announced that its Phase 2b study of MM120 in GAD met its key secondary endpoint, and 12-week topline data demonstrated clinically and statistically significant durability of activity observed through Week 12.

The 5-HT2 agonist pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage 5-HT2 agonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the 5-HT2 agonist clinical trial landscape.

5-HT2 Agonist Overview

5-HT2 (5-hydroxytryptamine 2) agonists are a class of drugs that selectively activate 5-HT2 receptors, a subgroup of serotonin receptors located in the central nervous system. Serotonin also referred to as 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT), is a neurotransmitter that plays a critical role in regulating mood, cognition, and sensory processing. The 5-HT2 receptor family includes three main subtypes: 5-HT2A, 5-HT2B, and 5-HT2C.

By binding to and stimulating these receptors, 5-HT2 agonists initiate a series of intracellular signaling cascades. These receptors, which are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), influence key signaling pathways such as phospholipase C (PLC), protein kinase C (PKC), and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK). As integral membrane proteins with seven transmembrane domains, 5-HT2 receptors mediate serotonin's effects by facilitating ligand binding, G protein coupling, and activation of downstream signaling, resulting in a variety of physiological and pharmacological outcomes. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing therapeutic drugs targeting 5-HT2 receptors and for exploring their roles in health and disease.

Therapeutic targeting of 5-HT2 receptors has shown promise in several medical fields due to their significant role in regulating physiological processes. In psychiatry, 5-HT2A agonists have demonstrated potential as treatments for depression and anxiety, with compounds like psilocybin (from psychedelic mushrooms) and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) showing efficacy in controlled clinical settings. Similarly, 5-HT2C agonists are being investigated for their ability to manage obesity and metabolic disorders by modulating appetite and energy balance. In neurology, 5-HT2B and 5-HT2C agonists are being studied for their vasoconstrictive effects in migraine management, while 5-HT2B agonists are also under exploration for their cardioprotective benefits in conditions such as heart failure.

Despite their potential, the clinical application of 5-HT2 agonists requires careful consideration of their psychotropic effects and possible side effects. This highlights the need for rigorous research and controlled usage to optimize their therapeutic advantages.





A snapshot of the Pipeline 5-HT2 Agonist Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA CYB003 Cybin III Major depressive disorder Oral MM120 MindMed/The University Hospital of Basel III Anxiety disorders Oral RE104 Reunion Neuroscience II Postnatal depression Subcutaneous GM2505 Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals II Major depressive disorder Intravenous EPX-100 Epygenix Therapeutics/University of California at San Fransisco II Dravet syndrome; Lennox-Gastaut syndrome Oral BETR-001 BetterLife Pharma Preclinical Cluster headache; Major depressive disorder; Neuropathic pain; Post-traumatic stress disorders NA

5-HT2 Agonist Therapeutics Assessment

The 5-HT2 agonist pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging 5-HT2 agonist segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Key 5-HT2 Agonist Companies : Cybin, Reunion Neuroscience, BetterLife Pharma, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Mindmed, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Beckley Psytech, MindBio Therapeutics and others,

: Cybin, Reunion Neuroscience, BetterLife Pharma, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Mindmed, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Beckley Psytech, MindBio Therapeutics and others, Key 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Therapies: CYB003, RE104, BETR-001, GM2505, EPX-100, MM120, EMP 01, Brilaroxazine, Psilocybin infusion, MB-22001 and others.

Table of Contents

1. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Report Introduction 2. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. 5-HT2 Agonist Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the 5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

