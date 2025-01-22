Texas Wesleyan University Announces Exclusive Partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS)

Championing International Students Through Experiential Learning Opportunities

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Wesleyan University, a distinguished institution renowned for its dedication to academic excellence and student success, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS). This collaboration aims to provide international students with unparalleled access to high-demand, accredited academic programs that combine top-tier education with experiential learning through Curricular Practical Training (CPT).A Shared Vision for Global Educational ImpactTexas Wesleyan University and HMS are united by a shared mission: to make world-class education accessible to students across the globe. HMS has established itself as a trusted partner for international education, guiding students through the process of applying to and enrolling in premier academic programs. With this partnership, both organizations aim to empower students to enhance their knowledge, boost their employability, and cultivate valuable skills that contribute to global career success."Texas Wesleyan University has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to providing a personalized educational experience, and we are thrilled to collaborate with HMS to extend this vision to students worldwide,” said Hector Quintanilla, Provost. Applied MBA Programs Designed for International StudentsAt the heart of this partnership is Texas Wesleyan University’s innovative Applied MBA programs, uniquely designed to cater to the needs of international students. These programs, available with experiential learning opportunities, allow students to combine classroom learning with hands-on professional experience in their chosen fields.Key highlights of the Applied MBA programs include:• Diverse Concentrations: Choose from Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Business Administration, Digital Marketing, and Healthcare Administration.• Flexible Format: Attend on-campus classes just one weekend per semester, allowing students to balance education with practical work experience.• Affordable Tuition: The program costs $5,100 per semester, making quality education accessible and budget-friendly.• Frequent Start Dates: With six start dates per year, students have greater flexibility in planning their academic journey.“Texas Wesleyan’s Applied MBA programs are tailored to equip students with the skills and experience required to thrive in today’s competitive global market,” said Justin Howell, Managing Director of HMS. “This partnership represents a significant step in providing international students with the tools they need to succeed.”About Texas Wesleyan UniversityFounded in 1890, Texas Wesleyan University is a private, coeducational institution in Fort Worth, Texas. With a focus on small class sizes and personalized attention, Texas Wesleyan empowers students to achieve academic and professional success. The university’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity has earned it a place as a leader in providing educational opportunities to a diverse, global community.For more information about Texas Wesleyan University, visit https://txwes.edu/ About Howell Management ServicesHowell Management Services (HMS) is an esteemed partner to universities across the United States , specializing in guiding students worldwide to achieve their academic and professional aspirations. HMS connects students to top-tier academic programs with experiential learning opportunities, ensuring a seamless and enriching educational experience.For more information about Howell Management Services, visit https://www.howellmgmt.com/

