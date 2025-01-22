Global Institutional Leaders Converge in London for Digital Assets Forum 2025 to Shape the Future of Finance

Featuring speakers from SkyBridge, BlackRock, Invesco, Aave Labs, and more, the Forum will explore tokenization, DeFi, and the role of AI in digital finance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 3rd, 2025, the Digital Assets Forum (DAF) , the premier event for the institutional digital assets industry, will bring together global leaders in digital finance at 155 Bishopsgate, London. This pivotal event aims to explore the transformative potential of digital assets and their role in reshaping the global financial landscape. With the UK emerging as a global hub for digital assets, DAF 2025 will focus on the challenges and opportunities presented by regulatory advancements, institutional adoption, and cutting-edge technologies."In its second edition, DAF 2025 has received unprecedented demand, underscoring the growing interest and momentum in the digital assets sector," said Victoria Gago, Co-Founder of the Digital Assets Forum . "We are at a critical point towards mainstream adoption. From DAF, our focus is on fostering dialogue and connecting key stakeholders to accelerate this progress," added Victoria Gago, Co-CEO at European Blockchain Convention & Digital Assets Forum.DAF will convene allocators, fund managers, policymakers, infrastructure providers and financial institutions, to discuss the most pressing issues facing the industry. Key topics include tokenization, the role of stablecoins, macroeconomic trends impacting digital assets, DeFi, regulation, institutional adoption and the integration of AI in digital finance.The one-day event will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers. Highlights include:● Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital● Eric Pollackov, Global Head of ETF Capital Markets at Invesco● Matthew Hougan, CIO at Bitwise Asset Management● Tony Ashraf, Managing Director at BlackRock● Stani Kulechov, Founder at Aave LabsNew for 2025, the Digital Assets Forum offers an upgraded experience with two stages, featuring more speakers and panels than ever. Attendees can schedule meetings in advance with a dedicated 1:1 meeting area, enjoy premium networking at an exclusive VIP night, and connect with a larger pool of LPs, GPs, and institutional investors. Held in a spacious new venue with an expanded exhibition area, DAF 2025 delivers unmatched opportunities for learning, networking, and discovery.As London continues to position itself as a leader in the digital assets space, the Digital Assets Forum 2025 promises to be a landmark event, shaping the conversations and collaborations that will define the future of the industry. For more information and to secure tickets, visit https://eblockchainconvention.com/digital-assets-forum About Digital Assets Forum:For more information and to register for DAF, visit the official website at Digital Assets Forum.Launched in 2018 in Barcelona, European Blockchain Convention - organizer of Digital Assets Forum - has quickly become the premier blockchain event in Europe. It connects industry professionals, innovative startups, and leading technology experts. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring the immense potential of blockchain, crypto, and digital assets.Media interested in applying for a DAF media pass, register via this form

