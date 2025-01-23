Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory to Speak at James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational’s Women’s Day

JHI Logo Ellen Latham headshot JHI Women's Pro-Am JHI Women's Pro-Am JHI Women's Pro-Am

Presented by E.M. Lynn Foundation, Two-Day Event Provides Golf, Friendship, Inspiration, and Philanthropy

It is my honor to chair this event that represents women golfing for women’s health, as all proceeds benefit the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute.” — Terry Fedele, Chair, Women's Day Pro-Am

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is proud to announce the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Pro-Am, presented by the E.M. Lynn Foundation, set for Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton. The event will kick off with a Women’s Day Evening Reception on Sunday evening, March 30, at the Broken Sound Club Course.Proceeds from this annual event, now in its 13th year, support the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute at Boca Regional Hospital, advancing critical women’s health services. Since its inception, the Women’s Pro-Am has embodied the mission of “Women Golfing for Women’s Health” and has raised over $750,000 to date.Event Highlights:Women’s Day Evening Reception Presented by AutoNation• Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025• Time: 6 p.m.• Location: Broken Sound Club Course• Details: This lively evening features a shopping spree with local women-owned businesses, a silent auction, pairings reveal, guest speakers, and dinner with cocktails. Individual tickets are $300.Women’s Day Luncheon Presented by FPL• Date: Monday, March 31, 2025• Time: 11 a.m.• Location: The Old Course at Broken Sound• Details: Enjoy a shopping spree, a delicious lunch, and a keynote address by Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory Fitness. Her talk, “The Power in Your Push,” promises to inspire and empower. Individual tickets to the luncheon cost $225 and tables of 10 are $2,500.Women’s Pro-Am Tournament• Date: Monday, March 31, 2025• Time: 1 p.m.• Location: The Old Course at Broken Sound• Details: Play an 18-hole round with a PGA TOUR Champions Pro at the Old Course. Following the tournament, join us for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and an awards ceremony presented by Hagar Insurance Company. Opportunity to golf with the Pros starts at $1,950 per play. Cost of a foursome is $7,500, which includes tickets to evening reception and luncheon.These events officially launch the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, running March 31 to April 6, 2025, and celebrate the power of community in advancing women’s health. Terry Fedele will serve as Chair of the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Pro-Am.“It is my honor to chair this event that represents women golfing for women’s health, as all proceeds benefit the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute,” said Fedele. “The services and programs offered by the Institute greatly benefit our community. We’re thrilled to have Ellen Latham, co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness, as our keynote speaker. She embodies the values of empowerment, health, and resilience that inspire women to achieve their best, making her the perfect voice for this impactful event.”Women’s Day tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Participation is tax-deductible. Underwriting opportunities are also available, starting at $2,500. Learn more and purchase tickets here: https://jameshardieinvitational.com/womens-day/ . For more information please contact Carly Kennerly at 561-531-4885 and Carly@ProLinksSports.com or Terry Fedele at 412-352-2192 and TerryFedele@hotmail.com.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Invitational will feature Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals from March 31 to April 6, 2025 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. It promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. James Hardie, America's leader in home building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community and philanthropy. For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About Ellen LathamEllen Latham is the Creator and Co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness, the leading heart rate-based interval training workout, that combines science, technology, and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Ellen cofounded Orangetheory Fitness in 2010, the company saw impressive expansion, transforming into a sensation recognized worldwide with more than 1,550 studios across 25 countries. In March 2024, Orangetheory Fitness and Self Esteem Brands, the leading portfolio of purpose-driven health and personal care franchise brands, merged as equals forming PURPOSE BRANDS with one of the largest footprints of fitness, health and wellness services in the world. The new company will represent $3.5 billion in systemwide sales and approximately 7,000 franchise locations across 50 countries and territories on all seven continents.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

