Genotyping Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 70.85 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 14.32%: Straits Research

The global genotyping market size was valued at USD 18.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 21.25 billion in 2025 to USD 70.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.32% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genotyping involves analyzing DNA sequences to ascertain the genetic makeup of the genotypes of living things, such as people, plants, animals, and microorganisms. Human genotyping aids in establishing paternity or maternal status. The genotyping of microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, helps to prevent pathogen spread by finding the source of an outbreak. Historically, only a tiny portion of the genotype could be determined by doctors and scientists due to technological restrictions. However, the development of whole-genome genotyping in recent years has opened up new possibilities for genotyping.

The global genotyping market is growing due to factors such as falling DNA sequencing costs, rising genetic disease incidence, growing significance of SNP genotyping in drug development, awareness of personalized medicine, and rising demand for genotyping of livestock from both animal and plant sources. A lack of qualified specialists and ambiguity in the reimbursement for these products limit this market's growth.

Market Dynamics

As a result of technological advancements, DNA sequencing costs are declining hence driving the market growth

Technological advancements have made it possible to miniaturize, automate, and lower the overall costs of DNA sequencing, as well as to be more flexible and use multi-parameter testing. It has helped increase the applications and availability of DNA sequencing, freeing doctors to focus on more critical choices like choosing and prioritizing therapeutic targets through various genotyping investigations. It has improved the application of PCR, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, and microarrays in clinical research and medication development. Due to their ability to discover many SNP markers, researchers have been able to use the most recent technological advancements in SNP identification.

Governments' support in genotyping research is driving market growth

Genotyping research is predicted to be the market driver, and governments in many nations are implementing various steps to encourage and fund research institutions. For instance, in August 2019, the NIH provided Color, a health technology startup, with the first grant of USD 4.6 million for advancing precision medicine. Similarly, the Australian government unveiled its Australian Genomics Health Futures Mission initiative in 2018. To advance genetic illness testing and diagnosis and the creation of personalized medication, the government will invest USD 500 million over ten years in this mission through the Medical Research Future Fund.

Another factor projected to raise demand for genotyping-based diagnostic testing is an increase in the prevalence of diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Market Opportunities

Increased application areas for genotyping are creating growth opportunities for the market

Genotyping platforms may be used in pharmacogenomics, diagnostic research, customized medicine, and forensics. This method is also appropriate for various veterinary applications, food safety, and atmospheric testing in remote locations and commercial settings. As a result of the high frequency of the disease and the requirement for large-scale genotyping analysis, human diagnostics and pharmacogenomics now have significant market potential. This goal is being met through adapting NGS, with companies like QIAGEN and Freenome (US) working together to develop NGS-based assays for precision medicine.

Regional Analysis

The global market for genotyping is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Due to the rising popularity of technologically advanced goods, sizable pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses, proactive government policies, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, North America held the most significant market share in 2021. Another essential element contributing to the high market share in this area is the existence of big players.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR rate. Numerous variables, including technical developments and the expanding pharma and biopharma business in the area, can be blamed for the vast latent growth. The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to have the highest CAGR rate because more clinical trials are being conducted there.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). The global market for genotyping is segmented into five parts based on product, technology, application, end-use and region. Further, based on product, the market is broken down into Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Services. In 2021, the segment with the largest share was reagents & kits.

The market is divided into Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Pharmacogenomics, Animal Genetics and Others based on application. The diagnostics and personalized medicine segment held the most significant proportion of the genotyping market.

Based on technology, the market is broken down into Microarray, Sequencing, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Capillary Electrophoresis and Others. In 2021, the PCR segment dominated the market and had the most significant revenue share.

The market is classified into Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes and Others according to end-use. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical category dominated the market.

The market is broken down into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share.

Competitive Players

Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Fluidigm Corporation Qiagen Hoffmann-La Roche Limited Danaher Corporation Eurofins Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments

January 2023- Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in offering scientific services, announced the release of its CE-IVD marked Applied Biosystems TaqPath Seq HIV-1 Genotyping Kit. This Sanger sequencing-based assay analyzes HIV-positive samples to find genetic variants that may resist conventional antiretroviral therapies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in offering scientific services, announced the release of its CE-IVD marked Applied Biosystems TaqPath Seq HIV-1 Genotyping Kit. This Sanger sequencing-based assay analyzes HIV-positive samples to find genetic variants that may resist conventional antiretroviral therapies. December 2022- OmicsVeu, a fully owned subsidiary of BioGenex, announced the release of a wide range of Multiplex Multi-Omics products for spatial biology, including a fully automated instrument called NanoVIP® with optimized protocols, ready-to-use reagents for SuperPlex Phenotyping, Genotyping & Phenotyping kits, miRNA, mRNA, and DNA FISH probes and kits, and an in situ sequencing system.

Segmentation

By Technology

Direct PCR

Others

By Applications

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

