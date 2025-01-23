MAGDALEN DUGAN RELEASES THIRD INSPIRATIONAL NOVEL, THE WAY: THE LIFE

An Uplifting Tale of Faith, Love, and Spiritual Transformation

CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Way: The Life continues the spiritual and personal journey of Tricia Riley, the beloved protagonist of the acclaimed In Heaven or on Earth series. In this latest installment, author Magdalen Dugan deepens the narrative of self-discovery and spiritual awakening that has captivated readers across the globe.The series follows Tricia Riley's transformative journey from a lost and struggling 19-year-old to a grounded, spiritually enlightened woman. In Book Three, The Way: The Life, Tricia embraces the Christian path, discovers the love of her life, and learns to navigate the cost of her convictions. This heartfelt novel promises to inspire readers with its message of perseverance, faith, and love.The Way: The Life continues the themes of searching and redemption explored in the earlier books, Breathing: The Way and Homeless: The Truth?, and sets the stage for the series' forthcoming conclusion, The Cross: The Resurrection, slated for release in fall 2025.About the AuthorMagdalen Dugan is a celebrated author and lifelong writing educator. From her early days publishing poetry in small presses to her decades-long teaching career, Magdalen has dedicated her life to storytelling. Drawing inspiration from her own spiritual journey, she imbues her work with heartfelt authenticity and wisdom.Magdalen holds an MA in English from UC Berkeley and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco. She has taught composition, literature, and creative writing at institutions across the United States. Now based in North Texas, Magdalen enjoys life with her family and continues to write in her idyllic garden cottage.

Magdalen Dugan's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.