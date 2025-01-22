PSD Shares Governor Phil Scott's Leadership Appointments 1-17-2025

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced two leadership appointments: Matt Rousseau as deputy commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Brittney Wilson as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Service.

Brittney Wilson, deputy commissioner, Department of Public Service

Brittney Wilson has served as Scott’s deputy chief of staff since 2021 and prior to that she served as secretary of Civil and Military Affairs since 2017. In those roles Wilson has advised the Governor on policies, government operations, appointments and communications. She’s also been the policy lead and liaison to the Agencies of Transportation, Digital Services, Agriculture, Natural Resources, and the Departments of Labor, Public Service, and the Natural Resources Board. Wilson also managed Scott’s election campaigns in 2016 and 2018.

“Brittney has been a trusted and valued member of my team since I first ran for Governor,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I know she’ll be a strong advocate and represent Vermonter’s interests well when it comes to energy and telecommunications issues.”

“I am honored and grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity,” said Wilson. “I look forward to working with the Public Service team to deliver more affordable and efficient services to Vermonters.”

Wilson’s appointment is effective January 27.

