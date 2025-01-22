Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Poised for Remarkable Growth by 2032, Highlights DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Deep Vein Thrombosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Deep Vein Thrombosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Deep Vein Thrombosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Deep Vein Thrombosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report:

• The Deep Vein Thrombosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2023), the exact number of people affected by Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) or Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is unknown, but it is estimated that up to 900,000 people are affected each year in the United States.

• Sudden death occurs as the first symptom in about 25% of people with PE, with 60,000–100,000 Americans dying from DVT/PE annually, also referred to as venous thromboembolism (VTE).

• Studies indicate that one-third to one-half of people who have had DVT will experience long-term complications, such as swelling, pain, and discoloration in the affected limb.

• Approximately one-third of individuals with DVT/PE will experience a recurrence within 10 years.

• A study by Anderson et al. (1991) showed an average annual incidence of deep vein thrombosis at 48 per 100,000, while PE with or without DVT was 23 per 100,000.

• According to the American Lung Association (2023), pulmonary embolism is life-threatening, with 10–30% of individuals dying within a month of diagnosis. It affects around 900,000 people annually in the U.S.

• In September 2024, Jupiter Endovascular, Inc. initiated the SPIRARE I study (NCT06571760) to evaluate the Vertex Pulmonary Embolectomy System with Endoportal Control™ technology for treating acute PE, with the first two patients treated at St. John Paul II Hospital in Krakow, Poland.

• In August 2024, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received U.S. FDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules (110 mg), indicated for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis.

• In June 2023, Flow Medical secured $1 million in funding to advance its multi-function catheter for diagnosing and treating venous thromboembolic disease, with plans to seek FDA 510(k) clearance.

• Emerging therapies for deep vein thrombosis include dexamethasone, BAY3018250, Abelacimab, Dalteparin, Apixaban, and others.

• Key companies in the deep vein thrombosis space include Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Portola Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Overview

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a condition where a blood clot forms in the deep veins, typically in the legs, though it can also occur in the veins of the arms, mesenteric veins, or cerebral veins. It is a type of venous thromboembolism, which is the third leading cause of death from cardiovascular diseases, following heart attacks and strokes. Symptoms of DVT may include pain, swelling, redness, and enlarged veins in the affected area, although some cases may be asymptomatic.

Get a Free sample for the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/deep-vein-thrombosis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Deep Vein Thrombosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Age-specific Cases of Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Treatable Cases of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Deep Vein Thrombosis epidemiology trends @ Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology Forecast

Deep Vein Thrombosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Deep Vein Thrombosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the deep vein thrombosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies and Key Companies

• dexamethasone: Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

• BAY3018250: Bayer

• Abelacimab: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

• Dalteparin: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

• Apixaban: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.,

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Strengths

• Increasing awareness about the risks of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and its complications, coupled with rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, is driving demand for effective treatments and management solutions.

• The development of novel anticoagulant therapies and targeted treatments for DVT, along with the approval of new medications like Apixaban and Abelacimab, strengthens the market by offering more treatment options for patients.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Opportunities

• Ongoing clinical trials and research into novel DVT therapies, including the use of innovative anticoagulants and surgical interventions, offer significant opportunities for market growth.

• With increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness in developing regions, there is a growing opportunity to expand the availability of DVT treatments to underserved populations.

Scope of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Portola Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals), and others.

• Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies: dexamethasone, BAY3018250, Abelacimab, Dalteparin, Apixaban, and others.

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapeutic Assessment: Deep Vein Thrombosis current marketed and Deep Vein Thrombosis emerging therapies

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Dynamics: Deep Vein Thrombosis market drivers and Deep Vein Thrombosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Deep Vein Thrombosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Deep Vein Thrombosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Deep Vein Thrombosis

3. SWOT analysis of Deep Vein Thrombosis

4. Deep Vein Thrombosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Deep Vein Thrombosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Deep Vein Thrombosis

9. Deep Vein Thrombosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Deep Vein Thrombosis Unmet Needs

11. Deep Vein Thrombosis Emerging Therapies

12. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Drivers

16. Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Barriers

17. Deep Vein Thrombosis Appendix

18. Deep Vein Thrombosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.