Trisura to Speak at CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9:10 a.m. PT.

A link to access the live webcast will be available in the ‘Events’ section of Trisura’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link following the event.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.