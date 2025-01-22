Auradine Welcomes Semiconductor and Technology Industry Visionary Lip-Bu Tan to its Board of Directors

Expands world-class board and enhances semiconductor & AI industry and growth company experience





SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auradine, Inc., a leader in Blockchain and AI infrastructure, announced today that Lip-Bu Tan has joined its Board of Directors. Lip-Bu Tan, one of the most influential leaders in the Tech Industry, is the Founder and Chairman of Walden International and Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures.

Lip-Bu Tan has four decades of hardware and software industry expertise with an unparalleled record in the semiconductor industry, and has received the Semiconductor Industry Association's highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award. Tan previously served as President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a leader in computational software, where he spearheaded the company's business and cultural transformation, tripling revenue during his tenure. He is chairman or board member of several companies, including SambaNova Systems, Schneider Electric SE, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, and was previously on the board of Intel Corporation. Tan also serves on the board of trustees and School of Engineering Dean's Council at Carnegie Mellon University, MIT Dean’s School of Engineering Advisory Board and UC Berkeley School of Engineering & School of Compute, Data Science & Society’s Advisory boards.

"I am impressed by the Auradine team's vision and execution in developing groundbreaking, energy-efficient solutions for Blockchain and Gen AI networking infrastructure. Their innovative use of cutting-edge semiconductor and systems technology addresses significant, high-growth markets," said Lip-Bu Tan. "With a team having a proven record of delivering leading silicon and system-level products, and achieving multi-billion-dollar revenues, Auradine is set up for enduring success. I am excited to partner with them towards building a market-leading company."

“Lip-Bu is a visionary global leader in the technology industry, and we are delighted to welcome him to Auradine’s board of directors,” said Rajiv Khemani, co-founder and CEO of Auradine. “Having worked closely with him previously, I am confident that the board and the leadership team will benefit tremendously from his semiconductor and AI expertise, deep relationships, and significant growth company experience.”

“We are honored to welcome Lip-Bu Tan to Auradine’s Board of Directors,” said Sriram Viswanathan, Celesta Capital Founding Managing Partner and Auradine Board Chairman. “Having worked closely with Lip-Bu at Celesta Capital, seeing firsthand his proven track record of helping companies reach their full potential, I know he will add tremendous value as we at Auradine continue to drive industry leadership and accelerate growth.”

Previously, Lip-Bu served as a director of several public companies, including SoftBank Group Corp. from 2020 to 2022; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from 2015 to 2021; Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC), a global semiconductor microfabrication equipment company, from 2005 to 2020; and Flextronics International Ltd. from 2003 to 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science in physics from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

About Auradine

Auradine, Inc. is a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.auradine.com .

Media Contact:

Sanjay Gupta

media@auradine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/611196c0-6e7c-4ee1-8e3d-439b31c681ec

Lip-Bu Tan Lip-Bu Tan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.